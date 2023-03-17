 ABQ BioPark Zoo program aims to recycle old cellphones - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ BioPark Zoo program aims to recycle old cellphones

By ABQJournal News Staff

The ABQ BioPark Zoo collaborates on a program with ECO-CELL to recycle old cellphones. (Courtesy of News Radio KKOB)

The junk drawer.

The average is likely stuffed with keys to unknown destinations, a spare ChapStick, that oddly dull pair of scissors, and perhaps an old cellphone or two.

This spring, the ABQ BioPark Zoo wants the community to rid that mystery drawer of any and all tech.

News Radio KKOB will spotlight this story today as part of “The Good News File.”

The ABQ BioPark partners with ECO-CELL to recycle outdated technology, which can also help preserve primate habitats.

According to officials, it’s by reducing the need for coltan, a metal that makes your favorite pocket-sized computer more energy efficient.

The ore is found in high quantities in the Congo where critically endangered gorillas and chimpanzees are being killed off by mining operations. According to the United Nations, the lowland gorilla population has fallen by 90% in the Congo over the last five years. By recycling your cell phone at the BioPark this spring, it helps ECO-CELL save the species by reducing the need for Coltan and providing funds to animal protection groups near mining locations. To learn more about the program and other ways to get involved in conservation efforts at the BioPark, visit newsradiokkob.com

“The Good News Files” is a collaboration among KOAT-TV, News Radio KKOB and the Albuquerque Journal, with each entity taking turns featuring stories that make you smile.

