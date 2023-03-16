 Changes to New Mexico medical malpractice law sent to Lujan Grisham - Albuquerque Journal

Changes to New Mexico medical malpractice law sent to Lujan Grisham

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo, Dr. Michael Bay, center, with Southwest Gastroenteroloy Associates, and dozens of other doctors and patients raise their hands in support of a bill to change the medical malpractice laws in New Mexico. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Bipartisan legislation to revise New Mexico’s medical malpractice law is on its way to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The proposal, Senate Bill 523, is designed to ensure independent outpatient clinics can obtain the insurance they need to continue operating next year.

The issue was intensely debated this year until groups representing doctors and lawyers developed a compromise, backed by legislative leaders of both parties.

The legislative sponsors include House Speaker Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, and House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec.

“This bill will ensure patients are still protected,” Lane said, “but our independent outpatient facilities are able to stay in business as well.”

Martínez said the bill “is about patient safety. It’s about making sure we have access to health care.”

The House voted in favor of the bill without opposition Thursday, the last step needed to send it to the governor.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Changes to New Mexico medical malpractice law sent to Lujan Grisham

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Country Westerns to open for Titus Andronicus at Launchpad
ABQnews Seeker
Country Westerns is currently on a ... Country Westerns is currently on a six-week tour opening for Titus Andronicus. The tour makes a stop at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at ...
2
Los Lonely Boys bringing their sound to Isleta
ABQnews Seeker
Los Lonely Boys had its breakthrough ... Los Lonely Boys had its breakthrough with the single, "Heaven," which picked up the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or ...
3
Changes to New Mexico medical malpractice law sent to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bipartisan legislation to revise New Mexico's ... Bipartisan legislation to revise New Mexico's medical malpractice law is on its way to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The proposal, Senate Bill 523, is ...
4
Albert Chang is new Mining and Minerals Division state ...
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEFCASE: He is both a licensed ... BRIEFCASE: He is both a licensed engineer and a licensed attorney.
5
‘A sense of humor comes in handy’: Head of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rebecca Sanford is president & CEO ... Rebecca Sanford is president & CEO of Adelante Development Center Inc.
6
Shorter summer break, longer school year: APS considering calendar ...
ABQnews Seeker
Students' summer breaks may be cut ... Students' summer breaks may be cut a week short under calendar changes APS is considering.
7
State Police looking for driver of GMC pickup that ...
ABQnews Seeker
The driver of a Buick who ... The driver of a Buick who swerved to avoid crashing into a water heater in the middle of the interstate died in the resulting ...
8
Woman charged in death of cyclist declines to attend ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors allege that an Albuquerque woman ... Prosecutors allege that an Albuquerque woman was using cannabis when she fatal struck a motorcyclist last a motorcyclist last year on Tramway.
9
Digit, Bridgette, Fidget and more: Meet some of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
An adoption event for Chihuahuas that ... An adoption event for Chihuahuas that survived a Jan. 3 vehicle collision in Guadalupe County has grown to feature 35 dogs, three more than ...