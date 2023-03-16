Changes to New Mexico medical malpractice law sent to Lujan Grisham

SANTA FE — Bipartisan legislation to revise New Mexico’s medical malpractice law is on its way to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The proposal, Senate Bill 523, is designed to ensure independent outpatient clinics can obtain the insurance they need to continue operating next year.

The issue was intensely debated this year until groups representing doctors and lawyers developed a compromise, backed by legislative leaders of both parties.

The legislative sponsors include House Speaker Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, and House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec.

“This bill will ensure patients are still protected,” Lane said, “but our independent outpatient facilities are able to stay in business as well.”

Martínez said the bill “is about patient safety. It’s about making sure we have access to health care.”

The House voted in favor of the bill without opposition Thursday, the last step needed to send it to the governor.