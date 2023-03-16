 United signs another player, announces 2023 captains - Albuquerque Journal

United signs another player, announces 2023 captains

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico United’s youth movement continued Thursday as the club made midfielder Jose Sosa its latest addition.

A 5-foot-6 midfielder, Sosa played the last three years at UCLA where he was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection last season. He also played for Pacific for one year, earning West Coast Conference All-Freshman Team honors.

Jose Sosa (Courtesy of New Mexico United)

Sosa joined NMU as a trialist during the preseason and impressed the coaching staff enough to earn an official roster spot.

“All I’ve ever wanted, since I was a kid, was to be able to play at the professional level,” Sosa said. “I’d like to thank New Mexico United for this special opportunity, and for making that dream a reality. I’m ready to get on the field and to make a difference in New Mexico.”

United departed for Florida on Thursday and opens the season Saturday against Miami FC.

Sosa became the third trialist to sign with United for 2023, joining Michael Wyparlo and Kyle Calonna. Prior to this season, just two trialists had earned roster spots with the club.

Sosa does have prior USL experience, having played for League Two’s Capital FC during the past two summer seasons. He earned a spot on the League Two All-Western Conference Team in 2021.

CAPTAINS SELECTED: Midfielder Sam Hamilton will serve as United’s primary captain this season, taking over the role based on a vote of players and at the urging of previous captain Josh Suggs. Hamilton has been with the club since its inaugural season of 2019 and signed a contract extension during the offseason.

Midfielder Justin Portillo and defender Kalen Ryden will serve as vice captains, assuming the role when Hamilton is not on the field.

