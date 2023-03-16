 Bill targeting organized retail crime in New Mexico nears final passage - Albuquerque Journal

Bill targeting organized retail crime in New Mexico nears final passage

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies prepare to launch a retail theft operation at Albuquerque’s Coronado Mall in this Feb. 2 file photo. A bill seeking to crack down on organized retail crime is advancing at the Roundhouse. (Jon Austria/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — The Senate voted 38-0 in favor of a proposal Thursday to intended to combat organized retail crime in New Mexico, pushing it closer to final approval.

The legislation, House Bill 234, now goes back to the House for agreement on the Senate amendments.

Approval there would send it to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Supporters of the bill said it would close a loophole in the law and make it easier for prosecutors to crack down on organized robbery crews who steal from multiple businesses.

It creates the crimes of aggravated shoplifting and organized retail crime.

