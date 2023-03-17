 NMSU releases summary of investigation into Mike Peake shooting - Albuquerque Journal

NMSU releases summary of investigation into Mike Peake shooting

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

An Albuquerque law firm is recommending New Mexico State University shore up its policies surrounding weapons, team curfews and coaches communicating with law enforcement.

The recommendations were included in an executive summary of an investigation in the wake of a fatal shooting by an NMSU basketball player on the University of New Mexico’s campus in November. NMSU released the summary on Thursday.

The Rodey Law Firm was retained to complete the review after Mike Peake, a forward on the basketball team, broke curfew and was involved in a shooting on UNM’s campus in the early morning hours the day of the Lobo-Aggie rivalry game. Police have said that Peake acted in self defense after he was jumped by three UNM students. Peake was lured to campus by a female student who was friends with the UNM students, police say.

Peake, who was hit in the leg, killed UNM student Brandon Travis in a shootout around 3 a.m. outside a dorm complex.

The attack by UNM students was allegedly in retaliation for a fight Peake was involved in during the Lobo-Aggie football game in Las Cruces, police have said.

Surveillance video showed Peake’s teammates Issa Muhammad, Anthony Roy and Marchelus Avery arriving at the scene and allegedly leaving with their teammate’s firearm and tablet before police arrived.

The shooting brought the team under scrutiny after an investigation revealed players were out late the night before the game, and the team left on a bus back to Las Cruces while police were still trying to obtain the firearm that Peake used and talk to his teammates allegedly in possession of evidence.

Both NMSU-UNM men’s basketball games were canceled after the shooting. Peake was dismissed from the team for violations of team rules and Muhammad, Roy and Avery were each suspended for one game.

The Aggies continued to play until mid February, when NMSU canceled the remainder of the basketball season and fired first-year coach Greg Heiar for cause amid a hazing scandal. The hazing scandal wasn’t related to the shooting, school officials have said.

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu said in a letter to the NMSU community on Thursday the law firm’s investigation of the shooting did not identify any failures by the university to meet its legal obligations. He did say the university will soon announce a task force to work with the NMSU administration and Board of Regents to address the firm’s recommendations.

“We’re sharing this information with our campus community to show our commitment to transparency and to behin working together to implement the recommendations in the report,” Arvizu said in the letter. “We said from the beginning, if this review highlights opportunities for improvement, we will pursue those.”

The law firm’s recommendations include that NMSU create more detailed policies outlining consequences for breaking team curfews during out-of-town trips. Another recommendation was putting in place a more detailed weapons policy and creating a policy that outlines how coaches should communicate with law enforcement investigating possible crimes by student athletes.

The firm also suggested NMSU “should implement measures to strengthen a culture that encourages student athletes to adhere to the integrity and values of NMSU at all times.”

The Rodey law firm reviewed various NMSU policies and interviewed relevant witnesses, performed research and analyzed publicly available reports from law enforcement and media, among outher things. Several players and coaches who the firm requested to speak with refused to be interviewed.

“We also did not identify any such violations of NCAA or WAC rules,” the firm wrote in the summary. “Moreover, from an institutional perspective, we did not identify any failure by NMSU to meet its legal obligations in managing its student athletes.”

 

