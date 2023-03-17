 Albuquerque police seek suspects in 'disturbing' assault of teen - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque police seek suspects in ‘disturbing’ assault of teen

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives are investigating the beating of a teen that surfaced on social media earlier this week.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said it started when one teen was reported missing early Monday morning.

He said the teen left home with a friend and other teenagers when the friends were separated and “one was taken to a park and severely beaten.”

Gallegos said the injured teen was driven back to a house in the Northeast Heights and the friend who was reported missing was dropped off in the Southeast Heights.

He said detectives discovered several social media posts about the beating and “additional posts that identify possible offenders.”

“Detectives are working with social media companies to remove the posts, which could lead to further violence,” Gallegos said.

He said anyone with knowledge or evidence in the case to call police at 505-242-COPS.

Gallegos did not give the teen’s age or gender, saying “detectives don’t want to release additional details at this point.”

Home » News » Albuquerque News » Albuquerque police seek suspects in ‘disturbing’ assault of teen

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Country Westerns to open for Titus Andronicus at Launchpad
ABQnews Seeker
Country Westerns is currently on a ... Country Westerns is currently on a six-week tour opening for Titus Andronicus. The tour makes a stop at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at ...
2
Los Lonely Boys bringing their sound to Isleta
ABQnews Seeker
Los Lonely Boys had its breakthrough ... Los Lonely Boys had its breakthrough with the single, "Heaven," which picked up the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or ...
3
Shorter summer break, longer school year: APS considering calendar ...
ABQnews Seeker
Students' summer breaks may be cut ... Students' summer breaks may be cut at least a week short under calendar changes APS is considering.
4
Couple charged in fatal shooting during custody exchange outside ...
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies arrested a man who allegedly ... Deputies arrested a man who allegedly shot the father of his girlfriend’s child during a custody exchange Tuesday evening outside a Blake’s Lotaburger in ...
5
Albuquerque police seek suspects in 'disturbing' assault of teen
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives are investigating the beating of ... Detectives are investigating the beating of a teen that surfaced on social media earlier this week.
6
APD touts decrease in property, violent crime in 2022
ABQnews Seeker
The marginal decrease in overall crime ... The marginal decrease in overall crime came despite a 32% leap in crimes against society — made up largely of drug and gun offenses.
7
NMSU releases summary of investigation into Mike Peake shooting
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque law firm is recommending ... An Albuquerque law firm is recommending New Mexico State University shore up its policies surrounding weapons, team curfews and coaches communicating with law enforcement.
8
Firearms legislation in New Mexico facing deadline pressure at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Just one firearms bill has been ... Just one firearms bill has been signed into law by the governor so far. But a host of gun restrictions remain in play at ...
9
Bill targeting organized retail crime in New Mexico nears ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Senate voted 38-0 in favor ... The Senate voted 38-0 in favor of a proposal Thursday to intended to combat organized retail crime in New Mexico, pushing it closer to ...