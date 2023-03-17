Albuquerque police seek suspects in ‘disturbing’ assault of teen

Detectives are investigating the beating of a teen that surfaced on social media earlier this week.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said it started when one teen was reported missing early Monday morning.

He said the teen left home with a friend and other teenagers when the friends were separated and “one was taken to a park and severely beaten.”

Gallegos said the injured teen was driven back to a house in the Northeast Heights and the friend who was reported missing was dropped off in the Southeast Heights.

He said detectives discovered several social media posts about the beating and “additional posts that identify possible offenders.”

“Detectives are working with social media companies to remove the posts, which could lead to further violence,” Gallegos said.

He said anyone with knowledge or evidence in the case to call police at 505-242-COPS.

Gallegos did not give the teen’s age or gender, saying “detectives don’t want to release additional details at this point.”