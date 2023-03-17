 Sports Speak Up! Ugly NIT loss leaves Lobo fans concerned - and critical - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Ugly NIT loss leaves Lobo fans concerned — and critical

By ABQJournal News Staff

I KNOW THE BAR for sports is low here, but what happened to the Lobo men’s basketball team? Once 14-0 and then a total collapse! Almost unprecedented. There was lots of talent on this team. I don’t believe Coach Pitino has it in him to motivate his team in games they can and should win. And by the way, who cares about the NIT (No One’s Interested Tournament)? Someone please tell me what happened.

— Chris/Rio Rancho

NOW I KNOW what Cubs fans felt for 100 years. Thanks Lobos for embarrassing us loyal fans. Epic collapse for the ages! Pitino got outcoached again.

— Simon, Rio Rancho

ALL BUSINESS AT THE PIT? What a joke. Pitino is just stealing money right in front of your eyes. Buy this guy out now. Go hire and up and coming coach that knows how to build a program, not some recently fired, living on his daddy’s name, waiting and hoping another power five school comes calling.

— Mark in Albq

THE PIT: A world-class … arena with a drive-in movie sound system. Actually, that would be an improvement.

— Joey

ALL THINGS considered Lobo men’s BB had a good year. 20+ wins and post season play are admirable. Especially with essentially a 7 man rotation. Lack of depth is a very limiting factor in all aspects of the game. Looking forward to next year.

— Andy A

LOBO BASKETBALL fans are whining over yet another devastating loss at home against an “inferior” opponent from an “inferior” league. Lobo fans are the “Karen” fan base of college basketball as they have a false sense of importance and privilege, are obnoxious, and unapologetic in the face of overwhelming evidence against them.

— The Anti Lobo

I DON’T THINK there is a Lobo fan who would dismiss a 22-12 season as being a huge improvement over last year. Plus this team was fun to watch. But what will remain in my psyche until November is how badly they tanked once the conference competition started and how porous the defense was. Pitino must address that glaring deficiency. Hope he can hang on to the core of this team.

— Bob, UNM Area

TOTALLY DISAGREE with Ruben Griego and RJR on Yvonne Sanchez (77-81) replacing Mike Bradbury (140-77) for a retread. Typical irrational UNM fan thinking.

— JRM-Corrales

