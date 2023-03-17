Prep basketball: Gallup is weekend host for All-Stars

Most of the state’s top seniors from the recently completed prep basketball season will be in Gallup for All-Star activity on Friday and Saturday.

The Red vs. Green games start on Friday with the Class 1A/2A contests. The girls tip off at 3 p.m., the boys at 5 p.m.

The Class 5A games are Saturday, with the girls at 11 a.m. and the boys at 1 p.m.

That is followed by the 3A/4A games, at 3 p.m. (girls) and 5 p.m. (boys).

All-Star weekend will be played at Gallup High School, and is being staged by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association.

Some of the notable local players on the 5A Red squad include Caileb Parham of Eldorado, Chris Parra of Atrisco Heritage and Jonah Lopez of Rio Grande. Andrew Hill of Sandia, Sean Alter of Volcano Vista and Ezra Guest are among the standouts on the Green 5A roster.

Leilani Love of Albuquerque High, the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, headlines the girls 5A Green team. Mari Manzanares of Volcano and Alexis Ayers of La Cueva are among those on the Red team.

High-scoring guard Jett Wyckoff of Hope Christian will be on the 3A/4A Green squad. Alex Jeffries of Sandia Prep and Brian Kalb of St. Pius are on the Red team.

One of the notable absentees in the 3A/4A boys contest will be New Mexico’s overall leading scorer, Del Norte guard Shane Douma-Sanchez, who has a broken foot and actually had been playing on that broken foot at the end of the season.

In the girls 3A/4A matchup, district players of the year Kathleen Obisike of Hope and Mika Juan of Sandia Prep are playing.

Admission is $10 for all ages, cash only.