 Prep softball: Two of four Metro semifinalists are surprises - Albuquerque Journal

Prep softball: Two of four Metro semifinalists are surprises

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Volcano Vista High School teammates congratulate Kylie Taff (facing), after driving in the game-ending run vs. Atrisco Heritage on Thursday. (Jon Austria/Journal)

Only half of the top four seeds at the Albuquerque Metro Softball Championships have made it to semifinal Friday.

No. 5 Cibola and No. 7 Albuquerque High posted upset victories in Thursday’s quarterfinals, and the Cougars and Bulldogs will join No. 1 La Cueva and No. 3 Volcano Vista in Friday’s semis.

AHS visits Volcano Vista, and Cibola is at La Cueva, both at 3:30 p.m. The championship game will be played at the site of the highest remaining seed at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Albuquerque High (8-3), fresh off a dramatic 11-10 victory over West Mesa in the first round on Wednesday, watched their standout, Jazmyn Griego, again carry the day in a 13-7 upset of No. 2 seed Cleveland.

Griego hit three home runs Wednesday, and she swatted a pair of two-run homers Thursday against the Storm (4-6). The latter came in a seven-run sixth inning, which sealed the deal in the upset win for AHS.

After the Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the second, Cleveland scored five times in the bottom half, highlighted by a 3-run double by Alivia Hughes.

Griego’s first homer came in the third. A two-run single by Natalia Padilla for the Bulldogs tied the score 5-5 in the fifth. The Storm retook the lead 6-5 in the bottom half.

Annika Stanley slashed a two-run double in the sixth to give the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead, and Griego added her second two-run homer later in the frame to make it 10-6.

• At La Cueva, the top-seeded Bears (6-1) beat No. 8 St. Pius (5-5) in a game called after five innings due to rain. The final was 9-5.

Addison Byers was 3-for-3 for La Cueva with three runs and three RBIs. Nadya Moreno also scored three runs with a pair of hits.

• At Volcano Vista, the Hawks, down a couple of starters, lived large on extra-base hits in a 10-0, five-inning victory over District 1-5A rival Atrisco Heritage (8-4), the 6 seed.

“We’ve faced some good competition in Centennial and (Piedra Vista) and our goal was just to try to compete and get better,” Hawks coach Desi Garcia said. “Our strength of schedule (has been) a 10-plus.”

Junior Sixx Arnold – a shortstop (position 6 on the scoresheet) who also wears No. 6 – smashed a two-RBI double to center in a three-run first inning for the Hawks (7-3) and also ripped a solo home run in the fourth for Volcano Vista.

“We’ve been swinging it really well,” Arnold said. “Practice, we’ve been going hard and we’ve been taking it to the game and doing good.”

Sophomore outfielder Kylie Taff belted a second-inning grand slam to straightaway center for the Hawks, who led 7-0 after two innings. Taff had five RB Is Thursday.

“I’ve been hitting the high pitches really well lately,” Taff said. “And that pitch was at my head and I really drove it.”

Freshman Audrey Gutierrez gave up two hits while striking out seven for Volcano Vista.

• At Eagle Ridge Middle School in Rio Rancho, the Cougars beat the fourth-seeded Rams (6-3) 12-3 to advance.

Jalyn Montes pitched six innings and also hit a two-run homer – she also hit a grand slam Wednesday in the first round – with three RBIs for Cibola (10-1). Zeyda Olvera had four hits and Krista Healy also homered for the second consecutive day for the Cougars.

Gary Herron from the Rio Rancho Observer contributed to this story.

 

Home » From the newspaper » Prep softball: Two of four Metro semifinalists are surprises

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Rick Wright: Gymnasts say they always could count on ...
College
Back in the mid-1970s, California prep ... Back in the mid-1970s, California prep gymnast Doug Day had offers for full athletic scholarships fr ...
2
Prep softball: Two of four Metro semifinalists are surprises
Featured Sports
Only half of the top four ... Only half of the top four seeds at the Albuquerque Metro Softball Championships have made it to semi ...
3
State spirit competition starts Friday at Pit
Featured Sports
The Pit will be busy with ... The Pit will be busy with more state high school activity this weekend, with the state spirit champi ...
4
Prep basketball: Gallup is weekend host for All-Stars
Boys' Basketball
Most of the state's top seniors ... Most of the state's top seniors from the recently completed prep basketball season will be in Gallup ...
5
Who's got spirit? The Pit does -- as host ...
Featured Sports
The Pit will be busy with ... The Pit will be busy with more state high school activity this weekend, with the state spirit championships running Friday and Saturday. The dance ...
6
United signs another player, announces 2023 captains
Featured Sports
New Mexico United's youth movement continued ... New Mexico United's youth movement continued Thursday as the club made midfielder Jose Sosa its latest addition. A 5-foot-6 midfielder, Sosa played the last ...
7
UNM's Duff twins opt out of WNIT
College
Twin sisters LaTora and LaTascya Duff ... Twin sisters LaTora and LaTascya Duff decided Thursday to opt out of the Women's National Invitation Tournament, bringing their careers with the University of ...
8
Emptying the Notebook: One Mo (Udeze) appreciation article as ...
ABQnews Seeker
Extra notes, quotes, stats and more ... Extra notes, quotes, stats and more from Wednesday's Lobo loss, including another look at Morris Udeze's fantastic season at UNM.
9
Utah Valley blasts New Mexico out of the NIT
ABQnews Seeker
Morris Udeze had 18 points and ... Morris Udeze had 18 points and 19 rebounds in his final college game, but the UNM Lobos season ended in an NIT loss to ...