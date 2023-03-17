 Slovakia, after Poland, agrees to give Ukraine Soviet jets - Albuquerque Journal

Slovakia, after Poland, agrees to give Ukraine Soviet jets

By Karel Janicek / Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia’s government on Friday approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, becoming the second NATO member country to heed the Ukrainian government’s pleas for warplanes to help defend against Russia’s invasion.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger said during a news conference announcing the decision that his government was “on the right side of history.” Earlier, Heger tweeted that military aid was key to ensuring Ukraine can defend itself and all of Europe against Russia.

Poland announced Thursday that it would give Ukraine around a dozen MiG-29s, starting with four expected to be delivered in the coming days. Both Poland and Slovakia had indicated previously they were ready to grant Ukraine’s requests for military aircraft, but only as part of a wider international coalition.

Heger said his government’s move “is closely coordinated with the Polish side, Ukraine and other allies.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the promised planes were another example of NATO members “raising the level of their direct involvement in the conflict.”

“The equipment deliveries naturally won’t have any impact on the outcome of the special military operation, but it may bring more misfortune to Ukraine and Ukrainian people,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters.

Slovakia will receive 200 million euros ($213 million) from the European Union as compensation and unspecified arms from the United States worth 700 million euros ($745 million) in exchange for giving its MiG-29 fleet to Ukraine, Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked Western countries for fighter jets, but NATO allies held off, citing concern about escalating the alliance’s role in the war.

In response to Poland’s announcement on Thursday, the White House said Warsaw’s move would have no bearing on President Joe Biden, who has resisted calls to provide U.S. F-16s to Ukraine, and that it was up to other nations to explain their own positions.

Michał Baranowski, managing director of Warsaw-based GMF East, part of the German Marshall Fund think tank, said changing conditions now permit such a move since the initial reluctance to respond to Ukraine’s request.

“Many red lines have been crossed since that discussion last year,” Baranowski told The Associated Press by phone. Sending MiGs now “is not the same difficult political sale that it was last year.”

Ukraine will be able to use the MiGs immediately without needing any training.

Zelenskyy appealed directly to Heger for aircraft at an EU summit in Brussels last month.

Slovakia grounded its MiGs in the summer due to a lack of spare parts and expertise to help maintain them after Russian technicians returned home. In the absence of its own aircraft, fellow NATO members Poland and the Czech Republic stepped in to monitor Slovak air space.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine had several dozen MiG-29s it inherited in the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, but it’s unclear how many remain in service after more than a year of fighting.

The Slovak government that made the decision to sign a bilateral deal with Ukraine for the jets has only limited powers after a December no-confidence vote brought down the coalition government that was formed after the country’s 2020 election.

The next election is set for September, when the opposition stands a good chance of winning. Its leaders include populist former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who opposes military support for Ukraine and EU sanctions on Russia and has said Slovakia’s government has no mandate to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine.

Opposition parties including Fico’s Smer-Social Democracy party rejected the government’s decision Friday, threatening to sue.

Slovakia signed a deal to buy 14 U.S. F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets, but delivery was pushed back two years to early 2024.

___

Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine-war

Home » News » World » Slovakia, after Poland, agrees to give Ukraine Soviet jets

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
NMSU releases summary of investigation into Mike Peake shooting
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque law firm is recommending ... An Albuquerque law firm is recommending New Mexico State University shore up its policies surrounding weapons, team curfews and coaches communicating with law enforcement.
2
Lawmakers seeking to strike a deal on tax changes ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico lawmakers were in a ... New Mexico lawmakers were in a tizzy over taxes as they approached the final hours of this year's 60-day legislative session, with proposed changes ...
3
Shorter summer break, longer school year: APS considering calendar ...
ABQnews Seeker
Students' summer breaks may be cut ... Students' summer breaks may be cut at least a week short under calendar changes APS is considering.
4
APD touts decrease in property, violent crime in 2022
ABQnews Seeker
The marginal decrease in overall crime ... The marginal decrease in overall crime came despite a 32% leap in crimes against society — made up largely of drug and gun offenses.
5
Bill targeting organized retail crime in New Mexico sent ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers adopt legislation to crack down ... Lawmakers adopt legislation to crack down on retail theft
6
Digit, Bridgette, Fidget and more: Meet some of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
An adoption event for Chihuahuas that ... An adoption event for Chihuahuas that survived a Jan. 3 vehicle collision in Guadalupe County has grown to feature 35 dogs, three more than ...
7
Firearms legislation in New Mexico facing deadline pressure at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Just one firearms bill has been ... Just one firearms bill has been signed into law by the governor so far. But a host of gun restrictions remain in play at ...
8
Albuquerque weekend weather forecast: Snowy nights and cloudy days
ABQnews Seeker
Is it spring yet? Is it spring yet?
9
State Police looking for driver of GMC pickup that ...
ABQnews Seeker
The driver of a Buick who ... The driver of a Buick who swerved to avoid crashing into a water heater in the middle of the interstate died in the resulting ...
10
Woman charged in death of cyclist declines to attend ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors allege that an Albuquerque woman ... Prosecutors allege that an Albuquerque woman was using cannabis when she fatal struck a motorcyclist last a motorcyclist last year on Tramway.