Rio Rancho Public Schools and East Mountain Schools cancels classes

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

With the luck of the Irish this St. Patrick’s Day, spring break starts early for students and staff at Rio Rancho Public Schools, including SpaRRk Academy and Rio Rancho Cyber Academy, and East Mountain Schools as weather conditions have prompted cancellations.

According to KOAT’s weather forecast the snow should continue to fall into the afternoon.

More weather information.

“We recognize that conditions may improve throughout the day,” said the Rio Rancho Public Schools Communications Office in a post. “However, in order to have school, buses would need to start their routes now and the conditions are still unsafe for buses and drivers on some roads. In addition, we realize that many roads are just wet and safe for travel; however, our boundaries are expansive to the west and the north and many of those roads are becoming snow packed and icy. Safety is always our top priority.”

The office then reminded students and staff that next week is spring break. The semester will resume Monday March 27.

Students who live in the East Mountains and attend APS Manzano High School also have canceled classes today. Those who live in Albuquerque are still required to attend class.
Parents are advised that teachers will reschedule parent teacher conferences at A. Montoya Elementary School, San Antonito Elementary School and Roosevelt Middle School.

For a full list of weather-related closures and delays around New Mexico, visit Journal partner KOAT’s round-up.

Parts of Interstate 25 have experienced weather closures this morning. The latest road information can be found at the New Mexico Department of Traffic’s website.

 

 

