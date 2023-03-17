Lori Waldon to chair United Way of North Central NM board

Lori Waldon will chair the 2023-2024 United Way of North Central New Mexico Board of Directors.

Waldon is president and general manager of KOAT-TV; she was elected at the organization’s annual meeting on March 14, 2023.

Waldon has also served on UWNCNM’s Public Policy, Finance and Executive committees.

Other officers who were also elected:

· Immediate Past Board Chair – Dale Maxwell, Presbyterian Healthcare Services

· Board Chair Elect – James Peery, Sandia National Laboratories

· Secretary/Treasurer – Raul Anaya, CLA

· Campaign Chair – Janice Torrez, Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico

· Strategic Development Chair – Paul Moya, Millennial Labs

· Public Policy Chair – RJ Berry, former Mayor of Albuquerque

· Community Impact Chair – Gabe Castro, Presbyterian Healthcare Services

· Marketing Chair – Emily Howard, Cheetah Strategy

· Rural Counties Co-Chair – Andy Strebe, Chalmers Ford

· Rising Together Co-Chair – Teresa Salazar, Moriarty/Edgewood School District

· United Way of North Central New Mexico – Rodney Prunty

Newly elected Board Members are:

· Raul Anaya, CLA

· David Buchanan, US Bank

· Gabe Castro, Presbyterian Healthcare Services

· Kristen Gamboa, Village of Los Lunas

· Julie Rowey, PNM Resources

United Way of North Central New Mexico, founded in 1934, serves a five-county region. UWNCNM’s mission is to connect people to opportunities and services to equitably improve lives and strengthen communities. To learn more, visit www.uwncnm.org or call 505-247-3671.