 Lori Waldon to chair United Way of North Central NM board - Albuquerque Journal

Lori Waldon to chair United Way of North Central NM board

By Journal Staff

Lori Waldon

 

Lori Waldon will chair the 2023-2024 United Way of North Central New Mexico Board of Directors.

Waldon is president and general manager of KOAT-TV; she was elected at the organization’s annual meeting on March 14, 2023.
Waldon has also served on UWNCNM’s Public Policy, Finance and Executive committees.
Other officers who were also elected:
· Immediate Past Board Chair – Dale Maxwell, Presbyterian Healthcare Services
· Board Chair Elect – James Peery, Sandia National Laboratories
· Secretary/Treasurer – Raul Anaya, CLA
· Campaign Chair – Janice Torrez, Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
· Strategic Development Chair – Paul Moya, Millennial Labs
· Public Policy Chair – RJ Berry, former Mayor of Albuquerque
· Community Impact Chair – Gabe Castro, Presbyterian Healthcare Services
· Marketing Chair – Emily Howard, Cheetah Strategy
· Rural Counties Co-Chair – Andy Strebe, Chalmers Ford
· Rising Together Co-Chair – Teresa Salazar, Moriarty/Edgewood School District
· United Way of North Central New Mexico – Rodney Prunty
Newly elected Board Members are:
· Raul Anaya, CLA
· David Buchanan, US Bank
· Gabe Castro, Presbyterian Healthcare Services
· Kristen Gamboa, Village of Los Lunas
· Julie Rowey, PNM Resources
United Way of North Central New Mexico, founded in 1934, serves a five-county region. UWNCNM’s mission is to connect people to opportunities and services to equitably improve lives and strengthen communities. To learn more, visit www.uwncnm.org or call 505-247-3671.
Home » ABQnews Seeker » Lori Waldon to chair United Way of North Central NM board

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Responding to anti-abortion laws in neighboring states, New Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
Democrats in New Mexico move to ... Democrats in New Mexico move to reinforce abortion rights following 2022 Supreme Court decision
2
Native American groups make demands of New Mexico governor
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- A ... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- A coalition of advocates dedicated to stemming the tide of violence and missing persons cases in Indian Country is ...
3
Jay Flowers to manage operations for Modrall Sperling
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEF: He serves as a member ... BRIEF: He serves as a member of the Greater Albuquerque Recreational Trails Committee.
4
Haaland criticized over 'difficult' choice on Willow project
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- In early March, ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- In early March, President Joe Biden met with members of Alaska's bipartisan congressional delegation as they implored him to approve a ...
5
Lori Waldon to chair United Way of North Central ...
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEFCASE: Board's officers were elected at ... BRIEFCASE: Board's officers were elected at nonprofit's annual meeting on March 14, 2023.
6
March madness: Test your knowledge with Journal's weekly sports ...
ABQnews Seeker
How closely did you keep up ... How closely did you keep up with sports around New Mexico this week?
7
10-year-old spurs family's business to take on adopting Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
At only 10 years old, Lleyton ... At only 10 years old, Lleyton Kelly was the impetus behind his family's business choosing the ABQ Ride Adopt-A-Spot program for their community service ...
8
Classes canceled across Northern New Mexico schools
ABQnews Seeker
Schools across Northern New Mexico closed ... Schools across Northern New Mexico closed for weather.
9
Schools, sweets and student activism: Test your local news ...
ABQnews Seeker
How closely did you keep up ... How closely did you keep up with happenings around New Mexico this week? Take the Journal's weekly news quiz to find out!