Lori Waldon to chair United Way of North Central NM board

Lori Waldon will chair the 2023-2024 United Way of North Central New Mexico Board of Directors.
Waldon is president and general manager of KOAT-TV; she was elected at the organization’s annual meeting on March 14, 2023.
Waldon has also served on UWNCNM’s Public Policy, Finance and Executive committees.
Other officers who were also elected:
· Immediate Past Board Chair – Dale Maxwell, Presbyterian Healthcare Services
· Board Chair Elect – James Peery, Sandia National Laboratories
· Secretary/Treasurer – Raul Anaya, CLA
· Campaign Chair – Janice Torrez, Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
· Strategic Development Chair – Paul Moya, Millennial Labs
· Public Policy Chair – RJ Berry, former Mayor of Albuquerque
· Community Impact Chair – Gabe Castro, Presbyterian Healthcare Services
· Marketing Chair – Emily Howard, Cheetah Strategy
· Rural Counties Co-Chair – Andy Strebe, Chalmers Ford
· Rising Together Co-Chair – Teresa Salazar, Moriarty/Edgewood School District
· United Way of North Central New Mexico – Rodney Prunty
Newly elected Board Members are:
· Raul Anaya, CLA
· David Buchanan, US Bank
· Gabe Castro, Presbyterian Healthcare Services
· Kristen Gamboa, Village of Los Lunas
· Julie Rowey, PNM Resources
United Way of North Central New Mexico, founded in 1934, serves a five-county region. UWNCNM’s mission is to connect people to opportunities and services to equitably improve lives and strengthen communities. To learn more, visit www.uwncnm.org or call 505-247-3671.