 Dems say many foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for - Albuquerque Journal

Dems say many foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for

By Eric Tucker / Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s White House has failed to report more than 100 gifts from foreign nations worth more than a quarter-million dollars, and federal officials have been unable to find a life-size painting of Trump given by the president of El Salvador as well as golf clubs from the prime minister of Japan, according to a report Friday from House Democrats.

Among the unreported items are 16 gifts from Saudi Arabia worth more than $45,000 in all, including a dagger valued at up to $24,000, and 17 presents from India that include expensive cufflinks, a vase and a $4,600 model of the Taj Mahal, says the report from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

Gifts above several hundred dollars that foreign officials give to the president, vice president and their families are required under the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act to be reported to the State Department. The report from House Democrats, citing State Department records, says the number of gifts reported by Trump and his family are lower than the number disclosed by previous presidents.

All told, the report says, though the White House did report some gifts to State between 2017 and 2019, it failed to report more than 100 foreign gifts with a total value of over $250,000.

The report says federal officials have not been able to locate a life-size painting of Trump that, according to internal White House correspondence, was commissioned by the president of El Salvador and delivered to the U.S. Embassy in El Salvador as a gift to Trump just before the 2020 U.S. election. According to the report, the U.S. ambassador to El Salvador alerted U.S. officials to the gift and requested help in shipping it.

The report says that “there are no records of the painting’s disposition” by the National Archives and Records Administration or the General Services Administration but that some records suggest it may have been moved to Florida in July 2021 as property of Trump’s.

Also unaccounted for are thousands of dollars in golf clubs given to Trump in 2018 and 2019 by Shinzo Abe, then the prime minister of Japan.

“Today’s preliminary findings suggest again the Trump Administration’s brazen disregard for the rule of law and its systematic mishandling of large gifts from foreign governments, including many lavish personalized gifts that vastly exceed the statutory limit in value but were never reported — some that are still missing today,” Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement.

He also said that the committee would “remain committed to following the facts to determine the extent to which former President Trump broke the law or violated the Constitution when he failed to report gifts and took possession of valuable items without paying the fair market price for them.”

A Trump spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

___

More on Donald Trump-related investigations: https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump

Home » Politics » Dems say many foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Responding to anti-abortion laws in neighboring states, New Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
Democrats in New Mexico move to ... Democrats in New Mexico move to reinforce abortion rights following 2022 Supreme Court decision
2
Median sales price increases slightly for ABQ metro single-family ...
ABQnews Seeker
The median sales price of a ... The median sales price of a single-family detached home and days on market until sale both increased in Albuquerque's metro area in February, but ...
3
Schools, sweets and student activism: Test your local news ...
ABQnews Seeker
How closely did you keep up ... How closely did you keep up with happenings around New Mexico this week? Take the Journal's weekly news quiz to find out!
4
Snow expected to continue this morning
ABQnews Seeker
Schools across Northern New Mexico closed ... Schools across Northern New Mexico closed for weather.
5
NMSU releases summary of investigation into Mike Peake shooting
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque law firm is recommending ... An Albuquerque law firm is recommending New Mexico State University shore up its policies surrounding weapons, team curfews and coaches communicating with law enforcement.
6
Lawmakers seeking to strike a deal on tax changes ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico lawmakers were in a ... New Mexico lawmakers were in a tizzy over taxes as they approached the final hours of this year's 60-day legislative session, with proposed changes ...
7
Shorter summer break, longer school year: APS considering calendar ...
ABQnews Seeker
Students' summer breaks may be cut ... Students' summer breaks may be cut at least a week short under calendar changes APS is considering.
8
APD touts decrease in property, violent crime in 2022
ABQnews Seeker
The marginal decrease in overall crime ... The marginal decrease in overall crime came despite a 32% leap in crimes against society — made up largely of drug and gun offenses.
9
Bill targeting organized retail crime in New Mexico sent ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers adopt legislation to crack down ... Lawmakers adopt legislation to crack down on retail theft
10
Digit, Bridgette, Fidget and more: Meet some of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
An adoption event for Chihuahuas that ... An adoption event for Chihuahuas that survived a Jan. 3 vehicle collision in Guadalupe County has grown to feature 35 dogs, three more than ...