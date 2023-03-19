 Pray the Supremes keep PNM local - Albuquerque Journal

Pray the Supremes keep PNM local

By Roger Larsen / 18-year PNM employee in marketing and communications; Corrales resident

The N.M. Public Regulation Commission has joined with PNM, which it regulates, and Avangrid, mega out-of-state would-be PNM buyer, to ask the N.M. Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal denying the PNM purchase. Why? So the powers that be – who be they? – can see if they can get a different, preferred decision from the newly-appointed three-member PRC. Really, how unethical or worse is that request? Is New Mexico the only place where such a thing could take place? Is this an example of what Lew Wallace was talking about? Pray not.

With new PRC Commissioner and former PNM co-worker Pat O’Connell having recused himself from the PNM case, if it is remanded it will be a two-person vote. Does that coin toss, irrevocable decision sound like it’s in the best interest for PNM energy customers and New Mexico as a whole?

Why does the governor want the sale so much? Who can come forth with that information? Let the purifying light of day reveal all.

Remember, the previous five-member elected PRC voted unanimously to deny the PNM purchase. And let’s not forget that hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer also recommended denying the purchase, warning in the decision, “the potential harms of the proposed transaction outweigh the benefits.”

Shame on the dozens of pseudo intervenors who signed off on the PNM sale after they each received their one-time buyout promise. Especially the environmental groups. Sold their souls for a few coins. How many Judases are among us?

The PNM rank-and-file I have spoken to are not in favor of the purchase. Maybe it’s because of the many millions of dollars in reward the executives will receive after the purchase for selling out New Mexico. Maybe it’s because local management control will be gone – don’t believe what you’ve read about local management being in control – or customer services and community services will diminish, or energy rates will surely rise, or the highest-paying jobs will be moved out of New Mexico, or New Mexico will lose its only New York Stock Exchange-traded company. Keep it local.

Connecticut-based Avangrid and/or its parent company, Spain-based conglomerate Iberdola, have been charged with racketeering in New York, alleged fraud in Maine, and other problems in Mexico, Spain and who knows where else. Why bring such business practices to New Mexico?

Fewer and fewer mega companies control American critical infrastructure, and energy is no different. It goes against the desire of the American people. Such consolidation silences the local customer voice. That means you. The critical component of electricity infrastructure can be one important way New Mexico can maintain a real independence from international corporate monopolies.

If the PNM purchase is approved, local control will be gone, and electricity rates will begin to rise, victim to multi-national conglomerate control. Who will care about low income New Mexicans then?

Say what you will about PNM, but a PNM that’s headquartered in New Mexico is infinitely better than a PNM outpost of an out-of-touch multinational behemoth.

Keep your fingers crossed the Supremes will sing true for New Mexico with your interest at heart.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Pray the Supremes keep PNM local

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Two utility cases, two different outcomes
ABQnews Seeker
Why did New Mexico’s Public Regulation ... Why did New Mexico’s Public Regulation Commission approve an El Paso Electric buyout, then scrutinize and reject PNM’s merger a year later?
2
Pet care: Understanding what drives a dog's behavior
ABQnews Seeker
Beyond inherited tendencies, events surrounding birth ... Beyond inherited tendencies, events surrounding birth can alter the way DNA drives behavior.
3
Bully for you! -- Beloved and debated, French bulldog ...
Fetch!
'They're comical, friendly, loving little dogs,' ... 'They're comical, friendly, loving little dogs,' says one French bulldog booster
4
Knee-jerk closing hurting NM clients
From the newspaper
OPINION: A single act caused hundreds ... OPINION: A single act caused hundreds of caregivers, therapists and social workers to loss their jobs.
5
Keller closing store punishes victims of ABQ crime
From the newspaper
OPINION: Convenience store owners like Adam ... OPINION: Convenience store owners like Adam Market are victims of crime, not the cause of it.
6
Federal staffing mandate for long-term care is unworkable
From the newspaper
Long-term care (LTC) facilities have historically ... Long-term care (LTC) facilities have historically faced staffing shortages, and the COVID-19 pandemi ...
7
Supreme Court case provides a civics lesson for students
From the newspaper
OPINION: Watching a court proceeding helps ... OPINION: Watching a court proceeding helps students understand the role of the judiciary and the rule of law.
8
Trever, Briseño help make Journal shine
From the newspaper
OPINION: John Trever and Elaine Briseño ... OPINION: John Trever and Elaine Briseño deserve special acknowledgement.
9
Pray the Supremes keep PNM local
From the newspaper
Those who signed off on PNM ... Those who signed off on PNM sale 'sold their souls for a few coins'