Stranded hikers, sliding semis: Round of heavy snow impacts New Mexico Thursday and Friday

Two unprepared hikers that had planned to hike La Luz trail were stuck on a cliffside between the Crest and the tram due to heavy snow accumulation yesterday at around 7 p.m., while Friday’s weather left at least one semi truck sliding off the road on Interstate 40 in eastern New Mexico, officials said.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Community Action Team, Bernalillo County Fire Department, Albuquerque Mountain Rescue, and Cibola Search and Rescue responded after the hikers were able to call for help.

Rescue teams began their journey at around 8:30 p.m. from Ellis Trailhead, according to a tweet from BCSO. The hikers were found at around 1 a.m. and were transported safely at around 3:30 a.m.

Both hikers were transported to a hospital where they were treated for hypothermia and are expected to recover.

“This is a good reminder to our community to be prepared, well trained and have an emergency plan in place when venturing out to explore the Sandia’s regardless of the weather,” BCSO said in the tweet.



The National Weather Service of Albuquerque reported on a tweet that a semi truck slid off I-40 near exit 53 due to icy road conditions in eastern New Mexico Friday morning.

No injuries were reported, but the NWS Albuquerque called for people to “Please take it slow on the roads today!”