 New Mexico Art League's 'Black and White' exhibit returns online and in-person - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Art League’s ‘Black and White’ exhibit returns online and in-person

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

“Colorado Wrangler,” Jim Bailey, digital photograph. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Art League)

In an age fraught with multiple screens glaring a cascade of pixels, there is something soothing about black and white.

The New Mexico Art League’s in-gallery and online exhibition “Black and White” revels in a calm sense of detail, sometimes haunting, other times spiritual. One of the league’s most popular annual exhibitions, it features artists living and working in New Mexico, with photography as well as drawings.

Albuquerque photographer Jim Bailey was backpacking through Colorado’s San Juan Mountains when he stumbled across a cowboy and his dog.

“We met this guy and he was looking for some of his cattle,” said Bailey, who works at Sandia National Laboratory. “He had 70 head of cattle he was riding along. The cowboy lived in a cabin in the old mining town Platoro surrounded by the Rio Grande National Forest.”

Bailey has been a photographer for more than 40 years, taking workshops and classes between his job at the lab.

“I’m driven to try to create things,” he said. “For me, science and art draw on the same part of my personality. They both involve things that didn’t exist before.”

“The Three Mouseketeers,” Judith Zabel, digital photograph. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Art League)

Black and white photography can transform into a kind of abstraction, he said.

“When you convert colors to different gray tones, that’s turning them abstract. It allows people to use their imagination more easily.”

For photographer Janine Wilson, the search for light became a passion. A graduate of New York’s Rochester Institute of Technology, she produced “Light Offering” as part of a series. The print is a mysterious blending of shapes and shadows.

“That was taken at the convention center,” she said. “I really enjoy photographing shadows. If you catch the light as it comes through the windows, you get different effects. I like abstract shadows and patterns.”

Judith Zabel shot “The Three Mouseketeers” while she was teaching English as a Second Language in Vietnam. The frame shows three boys balancing on boats in front of their school.

“They have to take their boat to get to school,” Zabel said. “I find people doing things interesting. I’ve traveled quite a bit.”

“Light Offering,” Janine Wilson, digital photograph. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Art League)

A newly-retired attorney, Zabel has long dabbled in photography. She prefers to work in black and white.

“I think you see what’s there more than you see in color pictures,” she explained. “People get distracted by the colors and they don’t necessarily see what’s there.”

Zabel also photographed a man playing the saxophone atop a Budapest bridge, fishermen pulling in their net in Sri Lanka, and a New York homeless man holding his dog.

“When I do people, I do them naturally,” she said. “Normally, I don’t ask their permission because I don’t want them to pose.”

‘Black and White’
WHERE: The New Mexico Art League, 3409 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE

WHEN: Through April 8

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

CONTACT: 505-293-5034, newmexicoartleague.org

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New Mexico Art League’s ‘Black and White’ exhibit returns online and in-person

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Police investigate fatal shootings
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police were dispatched to reports ... Albuquerque Police were dispatched to reports of a shooting near 1st and Indian School. Upon arrival, officers found a person dead of a gunshot ...
2
Anatomy of a health systems 'marriage' proposal
ABQnews Seeker
As the saying goes: It's not ... As the saying goes: It's not what you know, it's who you know.
3
'Deaf Row' a raw, wintry crime novel
ABQnews Seeker
Ron Franscell will discuss and sign ... Ron Franscell will discuss and sign copies of "Deaf Row: A Mystery" on Friday, March 24, at the International District Library.
4
'Indigenous Art, Culture, and Community' showcases the work of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The lineup includes such familiar names ... The lineup includes such familiar names as Jamie Okuma, Sandra Okuma, Helen Hardin, Lonnie Vigil, Ben Harjo, Teri Greeves and Marcus Amerman.
5
'Sanditon' delivers Regency era drama in third, final season
ABQnews Seeker
The Masterpiece series begins its third ... The Masterpiece series begins its third and final season at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will air ...
6
Diligence key in the fight with snails
ABQnews Seeker
Diatomaceous earth, spread liberally throughout your ... Diatomaceous earth, spread liberally throughout your garden bed, is superb for hunting snails and slugs.
7
Student and professional musicians to showcase talents at Robb ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 51st annual John Donald Robb ... The 51st annual John Donald Robb Composers' Symposium to take place at UNM's Keller Hall.
8
'Transformations in Tradition' looks at the works of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe's Wheelwright Museum of the ... Santa Fe's Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian is showcasing her work in "The Mary Morez Style: Transformations in Tradition" through April 15.
9
New Mexico Art League's 'Black and White' exhibit returns ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Art League's in-gallery ... The New Mexico Art League's in-gallery and online exhibition "Black and White" revels in a calm sense of detail, sometimes haunting, other times spiritual. ...