Knee-jerk closing hurting NM clients

WE ARE one of 708 families negatively impacted by the heavy-handed closures by the N.M. Department of Health of four provider agencies for the developmentally disabled. It appears one rogue caregiver severely injured one client under their care. And because of this single act, hundreds of caregivers, therapists and social workers have lost their jobs and the 708 clients’ lives have been upended.

My son has received services from two of the agencies, A New Vision Case Management and Sylvester & Co., for well over a decade. We have always been treated with respect, compassion and professionalism. Of course, one injury is one too many, but I am shocked and dismayed by this extreme knee-jerk reaction by the DOH. I have never heard of a hospital required to shut its doors because of one malpractice suit against one doctor, which is exactly what is happening in this case. I agree individuals need to be held accountable and justice served, but don’t throw out the baby with the bath water.

Is this DOH Secretary Patrick M. Allen’s strategy to take the focus away from the repeated failures of CYFD? This is not management of a lone tragic incident, this is utter annihilation. Allen should be asked to step down and these agencies’ contracts be reinstated.

Gigi Chinisci, Albuquerque