 Knee-jerk closing hurting NM clients - Albuquerque Journal

Knee-jerk closing hurting NM clients

By gigi chinisci / albuquerque

WE ARE one of 708 families negatively impacted by the heavy-handed closures by the N.M. Department of Health of four provider agencies for the developmentally disabled. It appears one rogue caregiver severely injured one client under their care. And because of this single act, hundreds of caregivers, therapists and social workers have lost their jobs and the 708 clients’ lives have been upended.

My son has received services from two of the agencies, A New Vision Case Management and Sylvester & Co., for well over a decade. We have always been treated with respect, compassion and professionalism. Of course, one injury is one too many, but I am shocked and dismayed by this extreme knee-jerk reaction by the DOH. I have never heard of a hospital required to shut its doors because of one malpractice suit against one doctor, which is exactly what is happening in this case. I agree individuals need to be held accountable and justice served, but don’t throw out the baby with the bath water.

Is this DOH Secretary Patrick M. Allen’s strategy to take the focus away from the repeated failures of CYFD? This is not management of a lone tragic incident, this is utter annihilation. Allen should be asked to step down and these agencies’ contracts be reinstated.

Gigi Chinisci, Albuquerque

Home » From the newspaper » Knee-jerk closing hurting NM clients

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Two utility cases, two different outcomes
ABQnews Seeker
Why did New Mexico’s Public Regulation ... Why did New Mexico’s Public Regulation Commission approve an El Paso Electric buyout, then scrutinize and reject PNM’s merger a year later?
2
Pet care: Understanding what drives a dog's behavior
ABQnews Seeker
Beyond inherited tendencies, events surrounding birth ... Beyond inherited tendencies, events surrounding birth can alter the way DNA drives behavior.
3
Bully for you! -- Beloved and debated, French bulldog ...
Fetch!
'They're comical, friendly, loving little dogs,' ... 'They're comical, friendly, loving little dogs,' says one French bulldog booster
4
Knee-jerk closing hurting NM clients
From the newspaper
OPINION: A single act caused hundreds ... OPINION: A single act caused hundreds of caregivers, therapists and social workers to loss their jobs.
5
Keller closing store punishes victims of ABQ crime
From the newspaper
OPINION: Convenience store owners like Adam ... OPINION: Convenience store owners like Adam Market are victims of crime, not the cause of it.
6
Federal staffing mandate for long-term care is unworkable
From the newspaper
Long-term care (LTC) facilities have historically ... Long-term care (LTC) facilities have historically faced staffing shortages, and the COVID-19 pandemi ...
7
Supreme Court case provides a civics lesson for students
From the newspaper
OPINION: Watching a court proceeding helps ... OPINION: Watching a court proceeding helps students understand the role of the judiciary and the rule of law.
8
Trever, Briseño help make Journal shine
From the newspaper
OPINION: John Trever and Elaine Briseño ... OPINION: John Trever and Elaine Briseño deserve special acknowledgement.
9
Pray the Supremes keep PNM local
From the newspaper
Those who signed off on PNM ... Those who signed off on PNM sale 'sold their souls for a few coins'