 'Indigenous Art, Culture, and Community' showcases the work of more than 30 Native American artists - Albuquerque Journal

‘Indigenous Art, Culture, and Community’ showcases the work of more than 30 Native American artists

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Schultz
Unknown Title (Santa Fe Indian Market), Anthony Chee Emerson ( Diné), ca. 2000s, acrylic on paper, 30×41½ inches, (sheet), gift of the estate of Ruth and Sidney Schultz. (Courtesy of the Albuquerque Museum)

Dr. Sidney and Ruth Schultz reigned over the Santa Fe Indian Market for years, she crowned by her propeller pith helmet, and he in his patchwork pants and koshare bolo.

Ruth, a 25-year member of the Albuquerque Museum’s Advisory Committee, died in 2019. Orthopedic surgeon Sidney followed her in 2022.

Avid collectors of Native American art, the couple’s legacy is now on view at the Albuquerque Museum through a donated collection of beadwork, ceramics, paintings, prints and more in “Indigenous Art, Culture, and Community” through July 23.

The exhibition features more than 50 works by more than 30 artists. Many of them have won top honors at Santa Fe. The lineup includes such familiar names as Jamie Okuma, Sandra Okuma, Helen Hardin, Lonnie Vigil, Ben Harjo, Teri Greeves, Marcus Amerman, Les Namingha and more.

The Santa Fe Indian Market has served as a nucleus of Native American creativity for much of its 101 years. Featuring some 1,000 Native artists from more than 200 Indigenous communities, it lures more than 100,000 people to Santa Fe every August.

“Beaded High-Heeled Boots,” Jamie Okuma (Luiseño/Shoshone-Bannock and Hawai’ian/Okinawan), 2011, hand-beaded Louboutin boots, 19×3½x8½ inches, gift of the estate of Ruth and Sidney Schultz. (Courtesy of the Albuquerque Museum)

The exhibition explores the evolution of these artists’ styles, grounded in traditional materials and techniques.

“The reason we’re doing this exhibition is to celebrate a really important gift to the collection,” museum director Andrew Connors said.

Ruth “kept pushing the museum to support Native artists more thoroughly,” he added.

From beaded Converse to miniature pots, Native art continually evolves with innovative contemporary works. The Schultzes collected from and got to know the living Native artists they supported.

“Ruth and Sidney would often see the quality of the artists before they began winning ribbons,” Connors said.

Some pieces represent a family affair.

Jamie Okuma, (Luiseo/Shoshone-Bannock) famous for her beaded high-heeled Louboutin boots, is the daughter of Sandra Okuma, (Luiseo/Shoshone-Bannock) a maker of more traditional objects such as purses. The pair use thousands of glass seed beads in their work.

“Sandra focused more on traditional regalia and small objects,” Connors said. “These are the first pair of Louboutin boots (Jamie) beaded. She’s made a couple of pairs now that are in museum collections. That fashion runs from Native regalia to Louboutin boots. We have a wonderful doll she created of a mother holding the hand of a child with a pull toy. With the doll you see the exact same colors you see in the boots, so there’s a wonderful continuum.”

Marcus Amerman (Choctaw) integrated pop culture into contemporary work through his image of Janet Jackson gracing the cover of Rolling Stone and a portrait of George Armstrong Custer bookended by Native Americans. Artists ranging from Jaune Quick-to-See Smith and Andy Warhol have also incorporated Custer into their work to shed light on the Battle of Little Bighorn and the brutal treatment of Indigenous people.

While Amerman uses traditional beading techniques, he shows the deep influence of popular art, Connors said.

Unknown title, (Janet Jackson, Rolling Stone Cover), Marcus Amerman (Choctaw), 1993, glass beads,thread, cloth, 11½ × 9½ inches, gift of the estate of Ruth and Sidney Schultz. (Courtesy of the Albuquerque Museum)

“He says U.S. culture is also my culture,” he explained. “Most of these artists don’t live in two worlds; they live in a complex world.”

Diné painter Anthony Chee Emerson incorporated the Schultzes into a “Where’s Waldo?” image of the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Parade in his acrylic on paper. The couple stand in front of a tan truck in the middle top section.

Emerson has participated in Indian Market since 1982 when there were only 25 booths.

Indian Market has evolved and changed tremendously across its 101-year history. Originally organized by non-Native staff at the Museum of New Mexico and the School of American Research, today its staff and board members are primarily Native American. It remains the largest juried art market of its kind in the world.

‘Indigenous Art, Culture, and Community’
WHERE: Albuquerque Museum, 2000 Mountain Road NW

WHEN: Through July 23

HOURS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; Free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

HOW MUCH: $3-$6 at 505-243-7255, or holdmyticket.com

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘Indigenous Art, Culture, and Community’ showcases the work of more than 30 Native American artists

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Police investigate fatal shootings
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police were dispatched to reports ... Albuquerque Police were dispatched to reports of a shooting near 1st and Indian School. Upon arrival, officers found a person dead of a gunshot ...
2
Anatomy of a health systems 'marriage' proposal
ABQnews Seeker
As the saying goes: It's not ... As the saying goes: It's not what you know, it's who you know.
3
'Deaf Row' a raw, wintry crime novel
ABQnews Seeker
Ron Franscell will discuss and sign ... Ron Franscell will discuss and sign copies of "Deaf Row: A Mystery" on Friday, March 24, at the International District Library.
4
'Indigenous Art, Culture, and Community' showcases the work of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The lineup includes such familiar names ... The lineup includes such familiar names as Jamie Okuma, Sandra Okuma, Helen Hardin, Lonnie Vigil, Ben Harjo, Teri Greeves and Marcus Amerman.
5
'Sanditon' delivers Regency era drama in third, final season
ABQnews Seeker
The Masterpiece series begins its third ... The Masterpiece series begins its third and final season at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will air ...
6
Diligence key in the fight with snails
ABQnews Seeker
Diatomaceous earth, spread liberally throughout your ... Diatomaceous earth, spread liberally throughout your garden bed, is superb for hunting snails and slugs.
7
Student and professional musicians to showcase talents at Robb ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 51st annual John Donald Robb ... The 51st annual John Donald Robb Composers' Symposium to take place at UNM's Keller Hall.
8
'Transformations in Tradition' looks at the works of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe's Wheelwright Museum of the ... Santa Fe's Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian is showcasing her work in "The Mary Morez Style: Transformations in Tradition" through April 15.
9
New Mexico Art League's 'Black and White' exhibit returns ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Art League's in-gallery ... The New Mexico Art League's in-gallery and online exhibition "Black and White" revels in a calm sense of detail, sometimes haunting, other times spiritual. ...