 Trever, Briseño help make Journal shine - Albuquerque Journal

Trever, Briseño help make Journal shine

By Carroll Cagle, Albuquerque

Cartoonist John Trever

IT IS time to sing the praises of John Trever and Elaine Briseño. Trever with his editorial cartoons and Briseño with her recurring articles on the history of New Mexico deserve special acknowledgement.

Trever has an uncanny ability to highlight the follies of political figures with a few deft strokes. That he has been able to do so over so many years may lull some of his admirers into forgetting how astonishing it is to produce his masterpieces so unfailingly. It would be the equivalent of hitting multiple holes-in-one in golf, or racking up improbable winning streaks in the NFL or MLB.

Trever’s rapier-like style condenses what would require hundreds of written words. He often skewers politicians with their own blades, but never in a mean-spirited way. He favors delightful drollery.

Briseño helps provide Journal readers with historical facts and insights that make for a better-informed citizenry. Knowing why, and for whom, a city or street or building was named, replete with historical context, helps enrich everyday life.

Her most recent article, for example, clarifies that the archaeological site of some of “the earliest Americans” near Clovis was named after the city, rather than the other way around. I do wish in her Clovis article that she might’ve included something on how this city was the unlikely setting for recording by one of rock ‘n’ roll’s pioneers, Buddy Holly, at the Norman Petty Studios.

But that omission is made up for by a delightful piece some time ago — replete with writing that sparkled — about a barber shop in the South Valley. Her eye for detail, including the “distinctly male vibes” of the place, and the mildly profane clock on the wall, make this piece memorable long after it was published.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Trever, Briseño help make Journal shine

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Two utility cases, two different outcomes
ABQnews Seeker
Why did New Mexico’s Public Regulation ... Why did New Mexico’s Public Regulation Commission approve an El Paso Electric buyout, then scrutinize and reject PNM’s merger a year later?
2
Pet care: Understanding what drives a dog's behavior
ABQnews Seeker
Beyond inherited tendencies, events surrounding birth ... Beyond inherited tendencies, events surrounding birth can alter the way DNA drives behavior.
3
Bully for you! -- Beloved and debated, French bulldog ...
Fetch!
'They're comical, friendly, loving little dogs,' ... 'They're comical, friendly, loving little dogs,' says one French bulldog booster
4
Knee-jerk closing hurting NM clients
From the newspaper
OPINION: A single act caused hundreds ... OPINION: A single act caused hundreds of caregivers, therapists and social workers to loss their jobs.
5
Keller closing store punishes victims of ABQ crime
From the newspaper
OPINION: Convenience store owners like Adam ... OPINION: Convenience store owners like Adam Market are victims of crime, not the cause of it.
6
Federal staffing mandate for long-term care is unworkable
From the newspaper
Long-term care (LTC) facilities have historically ... Long-term care (LTC) facilities have historically faced staffing shortages, and the COVID-19 pandemi ...
7
Supreme Court case provides a civics lesson for students
From the newspaper
OPINION: Watching a court proceeding helps ... OPINION: Watching a court proceeding helps students understand the role of the judiciary and the rule of law.
8
Trever, Briseño help make Journal shine
From the newspaper
OPINION: John Trever and Elaine Briseño ... OPINION: John Trever and Elaine Briseño deserve special acknowledgement.
9
Pray the Supremes keep PNM local
From the newspaper
Those who signed off on PNM ... Those who signed off on PNM sale 'sold their souls for a few coins'