The France-based Jupiter Ensemble will bring the best of Vivaldi to Santa Fe’s St. Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.

Under the artistic direction of lutenist Thomas Dunford, Jupiter will perform a full program of works by the emblematic Baroque composer. Jupiter Ensemble was born in 2018 from the friendship between Dunford and other musicians of his generation.

From the vibrant charisma of mezzo-soprano Lea Desandre,to sparkling concertos for lute and cello performed by Thomas Dunford and Bruno Philippe, Jupiter Ensemble’s first-ever Santa Fe performance could be a night to remember.

Tickets are $28-$115, at performancesantafe.org.

The New Mexico Philharmonic will present a “Havana Nights Gala” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Albuquerque Garden Center, 10120 Lomas Blvd. NE.

This event provides businesses and individuals with an opportunity to celebrate, have fun and support Albuquerque’s most prominent performing arts organization and the education programs that the orchestra facilitates.

Men are asked to wear a white dinner jacket or guayabera; women white cocktail attire.

Tickets are $175 per person or $350 per couple, at nmphil.org.

The Santa Fe Symphony will perform “Bartók Meets Beethoven” at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., Santa Fe.

Fusing masterworks written by two of the most notable composers in classical music history, this afternoon of beautiful music is one you don’t want to miss maestro Guillermo Figueroa conducts the full Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra for Béla Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra – one of his best-known, most popular, and most accessible works – and Ludwig van Beethoven’s masterful and ebullient Symphony No. 7 in A Major.

Tickets are $30-$80, at santafesymphony.org.

The Santa Fe Symphony will play the “Music of the Spheres” in Meow Wolf of Santa Fe, 1352 Rufina Circle, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

The chamber music series continues with a performance in Meow Wolf Santa Fe’s House of Eternal Return – a mind-bending, explorable art experience for people of all ages. Seating is limited. “Music of the Spheres” presents four symphony musicians performing amidst Meow Wolf’s immersive art installations. Experience a progressive music experience scattered throughout the exhibit, followed by an intimate concert in Fancy Town – an amazing neon town and Meow Wolf’s main performance space.

Tickets are $30-$150, at santafesymphony.org.