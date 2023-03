Beginning on Saturday, April 1, the National Park Service will begin charging a fee for its fishing permits in the Valles Caldera National Preserve. The fees will go to support the management of its fishing program.

The new fee schedule will be $20 for an annual pass ($10 for youth 12-17); and $5 for a 7-day pass ($3 for youth 12-17). A state of New Mexico fishing license is also required to fish within Valles Caldera. For more information visit nps.gov/vall.