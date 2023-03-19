NM big game draw deadline on March 22

The deadline to apply for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish big game draw is 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.

Hunters can apply for draw licenses for Barbary sheep, bighorn sheep, deer, elk, ibex, javelina, pronghorn and oryx.

It is also the deadline to submit late 2022–23 harvest reports for deer, elk, pronghorn and turkey; an $8 late fee will apply.

Applicants requiring assistance can reach out to the department’s information center at 888-248-6866. The information center is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21; and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

To register or for more information visit wildlife.state.nm.us.