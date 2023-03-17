 R. Greenleaf launches new e-commerce site - Albuquerque Journal

R. Greenleaf launches new e-commerce site

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

One of New Mexico’s largest cannabis companies is making it easier for customers to shop for cannabis online.

R.Greenleaf this week launched its new e-commerce site, which its parent company Colorado-based Schwazze said will allow customers in New Mexico to order cannabis products ahead of time before picking up from a retail location.

“Our enhanced online shopping experience allows us to deliver our brands, product assortment and dedicated service to customers in all of our neighborhoods as we continue to expand throughout the state,” Schwazze New Mexico Division President Ken Diehl said in a statement.

The new e-commerce site, at rgreenleaf.com, allows customers to create accounts and shop online, skipping ahead of customers who purchase in stores. Additionally, customers who sign up can check previous orders and receive discounts through R.Greenleaf’s customer loyalty program, Gratify.

Schwazze acquired R.Greenleaf last February for $25 million in cash paid at closing and an additional $17 million in a 3-year seller note at 5% interest.

For Schwazze, the new e-commerce site continues the growth of R.Greenleaf in New Mexico’s adult-use market. Since it was acquired, R.Greenleaf has grown from 10 stores to 17 — and has also added a new state-of-the art, 40,000-square-foot production facility in Albuquerque.

Those recent store openings include Sunland Park, Alamogordo, Clovis, Ruidoso, Los Lunas and two in Albuquerque.

Schwazze also recently replaced former New Mexico Division President Steve Pear — who is now the president of Schwazze’s wholesale division — with Diehl, who began in his new role this year.

