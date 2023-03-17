Bill targeting nuclear waste storage in New Mexico sent to governor’s desk

SANTA FE — The House narrowly passed a bill Friday aimed at preventing the storage of nuclear waste at a disposal facility in New Mexico, unless the state agrees.

Lawmakers voted 35-28 to grant approval of the measure, Senate Bill 53, sending it to the governor’s desk.

It would prohibit public agencies from granting permits for a nuclear-waste disposal project unless the state consents and other conditions are met.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is considering whether to issue a license to Holtec International for an interim nuclear waste storage facility on private land between Carlsbad and Hobbs.

Rep. Matthew McQueen, a Galisteo Democrat and co-sponsor of Friday’s bill, said the project “will put that region at risk. It will put the state at risk.”

Opponents of the measure fiercely defended the project. They said it would help diversify the state’s economy in a safe, environmentally sound way, and the state legislation is preempted by federal law.

The bill passed largely along party lines with Democrats in favor. All Republicans present and five Democrats voted against it.