 Where we stand: Here are last week's stances of the Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board - Albuquerque Journal

Where we stand: Here are last week’s stances of the Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

MARCH 12: Lawmakers, guv should seize chance to reform agency tasked with protecting our most vulnerable children
TUESDAY: Lawmakers have a few more days to save medical clinics
WEDNESDAY: Legislators have the chance to step up this Sunshine Week
THURSDAY: Dear AG: Is ABQ getting turf bang for buck in Rio Rancho?
FRIDAY: Meaningful crime bills and tax reform need swift approval

 

 

Home » From the newspaper » Where we stand: Here are last week’s stances of the Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
The robot revolution is here: local businesses gear up ...
Business
Cafecito is the latest New Mexico ... Cafecito is the latest New Mexico business to utilize robots following the BioPark's restaurant, the Shark Reef Café, and Flix Brewhouse
2
Anatomy of a health systems 'marriage' proposal
ABQnews Seeker
As the saying goes: It's not ... As the saying goes: It's not what you know, it's who you know.
3
The France-based Jupiter Ensemble will bring the best of ...
Arts
The New Mexico Philharmonic will present ... The New Mexico Philharmonic will present a "Havana Nights Gala" at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Albuquerque Garden Center.
4
'Deaf Row' a raw, wintry crime novel
ABQnews Seeker
Ron Franscell will discuss and sign ... Ron Franscell will discuss and sign copies of "Deaf Row: A Mystery" on Friday, March 24, at the International District Library.
5
'Indigenous Art, Culture, and Community' showcases the work of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The lineup includes such familiar names ... The lineup includes such familiar names as Jamie Okuma, Sandra Okuma, Helen Hardin, Lonnie Vigil, Ben Harjo, Teri Greeves and Marcus Amerman.
6
'Sanditon' delivers Regency era drama in third, final season
ABQnews Seeker
The Masterpiece series begins its third ... The Masterpiece series begins its third and final season at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will air ...
7
Diligence key in the fight with snails
ABQnews Seeker
Diatomaceous earth, spread liberally throughout your ... Diatomaceous earth, spread liberally throughout your garden bed, is superb for hunting snails and slugs.
8
Student and professional musicians to showcase talents at Robb ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 51st annual John Donald Robb ... The 51st annual John Donald Robb Composers' Symposium to take place at UNM's Keller Hall.
9
'Transformations in Tradition' looks at the works of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe's Wheelwright Museum of the ... Santa Fe's Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian is showcasing her work in "The Mary Morez Style: Transformations in Tradition" through April 15.