Where we stand: Here are last week's stances of the Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board Published: Sunday, March 19th, 2023 at 10:00AMUpdated: Sunday, March 19th, 2023 at 10:15AM MARCH 12: Lawmakers, guv should seize chance to reform agency tasked with protecting our most vulnerable children https://www.abqjournal.com/2580596/cyfd-overhaul-legislature.html TUESDAY: Lawmakers have a few more days to save medical clinics https://www.abqjournal.com/2581482/medical-malpractice-clinics-closing-doctors-exodus.html WEDNESDAY: Legislators have the chance to step up this Sunshine Week https://www.abqjournal.com/2581831/sunshine-week-transparency-legislative-bills.html THURSDAY: Dear AG: Is ABQ getting turf bang for buck in Rio Rancho? https://www.abqjournal.com/2582145/gladiators-artificial-turf-rio-rancho-albuquerque-inspector-general-attorney-general.html FRIDAY: Meaningful crime bills and tax reform need swift approval https://www.abqjournal.com/2582497/legislature-crime-economy-taxes-medical-malpractice.html