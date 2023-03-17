Roaches gone wild: Four restaurants fail their early March inspections.

Roach season is in full force in the restaurant industry, with four restaurants failing their early March inspections as creepy crawly customers visited these ABQ spots.
GREEN
Meals on Wheels, 5901 Harper NE (Mar. 8)
La Petite Academy, 6000 Fortuna NW (Mar. 8)
Walmart Supercenter, 2701 Carlisle NE (Mar. 9)
Little Flower Nursery, 5204 Zuni SE (Mar. 10)
Schwan’s Home Service, 8332 Corona NE (Mar. 8)
Serendipity Day School, 124 Richmond SE (Mar. 10)
Southwest Childcare, 4802 Wyoming NE (Mar. 8)
The Home Depot, 200 Eubank SE (Mar. 8)
Pars Cuisine, 4320 The 25 NE (Mar. 8)
Padilla’s Mexican Kitchen, 1510 Girard NE (Mar. 7)
Drury Inn & Suites, 4310 The 25 NE (Mar. 9)
McDonald’s, 925 San Pedro NE (Mar. 7)
Texas Roadhouse, 5900 Pan American NE (Mar. 7)
Montgomery Chevron, 4401 San Mateo NE (Mar. 9)
Walmart Neighborhood Market, 9600 Sage SW (Mar. 7)
Kingdom Builders Preschool, 8216 Central SE (Mar. 10)
Kids World Learning Center, 3501 Coors NW (Mar. 10)
ABC Preschool, 801 98th SW (Mar. 8)
My Little Sunshine Academy, 476 57th NW (Mar. 8)
Our Place Learning Center, 4714 Indian School NE (Mar. 10)
Smith’s Fuel Center, 7525 Holly NE (Mar. 8)
Taj Palace, 1435 Eubank NE (Mar. 9)
Firehouse Subs, 4411 San Mateo NE (Mar. 9)
Panera Bread, 3550 NM-528 (Mar. 9)
Azuma Sushi and Teppan, 4701 San Mateo NE (Mar. 6)
Blake’s Lotaburger, 8641 Golf Course NW (Mar. 6)
Red Robin, 5531 Office NE (Mar. 8)
Twisters Burgers and Burritos, 740 Juan Tabo NE (Mar. 6)
Speedway, 2401 San Mateo NE (Mar. 7)
Presbyterian Northside Gift Shop, 5901 Harper NE (Mar. 8)
Weck’s, 730 Juan Tabo NE (Mar. 6)
Wienerschnitzel, 6300 San Mateo NE (Mar. 10)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3600 Coors NW (Mar. 9)
Cutbow Coffee Roasting Co., 1208 Rio Grande NW (Mar. 9)
The Shop, 2933 Monte Vista NE (Mar. 8)
Springhill Suites, 5910 Holly NE (Mar. 8)
Paradise Hills Golf Course, 10035 Country Club NW (Mar. 10)
Hong Kong Buffet, 10100 Coors NW (Mar. 10)
RL’s Sweet Treats, 2513 4th (Mar. 10)
Kidz R Us Learning Academy, 222 La Veta NE (Mar. 8)
Southwest Ice Cream, 2513 4th NW (Mar. 9)
The Daily Jerky, 1445 Eubank NE (Mar. 9)
Teasu, 5010 Cutler NE (Mar. 9)
Maverik Country Store, 650 Juan Tabo NE (Mar. 6)
Village Inn, 2382 Wyoming NE (Mar. 9)
Sidewinders Bar & Lounge, 4200 Central SE (Mar. 8)
The Whole Enchilada, 10701 Corrales NW (Mar. 9)
Tacos El Muchacho Alegre, 5025 Central (Mar. 10)
Zu Hot Pot, 1405 Juan Tabo NE (Mar. 10)
The Sugabom, 4374 Alexander NE (Mar. 8) – mobile food unit
Meet the Ball ABQ, 1445 Eubank NE (Mar. 9) – mobile food unit
Popeyes, 4240 San Mateo NE (Mar. 10)
Rise and Roast, 401 Eubank SE (Mar. 8)
Plaza Cafe, 1527 4th NW (Mar. 8)
YELLOW
None listed.
RED
Genghis Grill, 4410 the 25 NE (Mar. 8)
Result: Immediate closure.
Observed raw pork products on a wire rack shelf above pasteurized egg product, dressings and wing sauces, observed quat sanitizer in three-compartment sink testing at 0 ppm, observed debris buildup on the inside of ice machine along ceiling and ice shoot, observed multiple food items in the cold holding are of the service line temping above 41 degrees F such as water chestnuts, 46.5 degrees F, corn bean mix, 48.5 degrees F, and tofu, 51.5 degrees F, observed quat sanitizer in a green detergent bucket unlabeled as sanitizer, observed raw shrimp thawing in colander under running water, observed significant amounts of live roaches in the kitchen area, in locations such as underneath cold holding area with the proteins, vegetables and sauces, on the walls, counters, on the handwashing station and the grill, as well as the bar area along shelving under the mirror, observed food handling employees with bracelets, watches and rings on, observed employee drinks (reusable plastic and twist-top water bottle) stored above lid open make station cooler and on cutting board, observed scoops utilized for rice in standing water temping at 73 degrees F, observed single-use napkins stored on the ground in the dining room, observed substantial debris buildup on equipment such as the cooking flattop in the service area, observed at the three-compartment sink the detergent dispenser leaking onto the floor, observed in the kitchen, dish area, next to walk-in cooler and prep area unsealed covering tile creating gaps and openings, observed gaps along wooden support beams for counter, and the FRP material with gaps in the wall, observed debris buildup accumulation throughout kitchen and server and the surrounding area, observed ventilation system with debris accumulation throughout kitchen and server and the surrounding area.
Red Robin, 5531 Office NE (Mar. 6)
Result: Immediate closure; passed follow-up inspection.
Observed debris buildup on the flooring, walls and plumbing system, observed dead roaches in bar area under three-compartment sink, in cabinets and behind equipment, observed cabinets in the bar in poor repair, splitting and coming apart, making them not able to be cleaned and porous, observed debris buildup inside the floor drains, observed floor drain in bar area with no protective cover, observed grout missing with hole in grout leading into the wall area with pooling water, observed quat sanitizer in bucket testing at 0 ppm, observed gaps along the button of front door and back door leading to the outside, observed live roaches in the connected server and kitchen line service window area in the space between the two on the constructed elements and the electrical and plumbing lines, observed dead roaches in facility in areas such as serve line/kitchen line, dry storage, observed significant debris buildup in facility on the walls, floors, base boards/tiles and plumbing line equipment, observed food-handling employees with wrist jewelry and non-plain rings on, observed food employees with long painted or fake nails, observed soiled wiping cloths stored on make-station cutting board, observed multiple boxes of single-use articles such as napkins and to-go supplies stored on the ground in the shed area, observed significant food debris on the equipment such as reach-in coolers’ sides, doors, drawers, gaskets and handles; on the cooking equipment such as pizza and burger conveyor, B.I.B. storage rack and Red Robin FOG machine, observed significant debris in the server and kitchen line between the two in the space with plumbing, electrical and condenser, observed grout missing and having eroded away in the dish, kitchen line and ice machine areas with pooling water and debris, observed metal corner molding at the walk-in cooler with a dead roach in it, at the time, partially unattached, observed gap in wall along plumbing line by standing reach-in freezer at the back prep area/electrical panels, observed ventilation system throughout kitchen with debris buildup, observed hood ventilation inadequately collecting grease allowing it to drip from the hood system onto the wall, the food equipment below, and onto the flooring, observed paper towel dispensers not functioning in the men’s restroom or employee restroom.
La Madeleine, 2110 Louisiana NE (Mar. 6)
Result: Immediate closure.
Observed sanitizer bucket testing at 0 ppm, observed several dead roaches near and under soda dispensing machine, observed gap along bottom of emergency exit door in kitchen area, observed employee cell phone on shelf above food prep area, observed improper drink container with no lid or straw stored on shelf above cooking utensils, observed food debris buildup and fountain soda syrup on counter near soda dispensing machine, observed several holes in walls in dining area near soda dispensing machine, in food prep area near hand washing station, observed live and dead roaches in several areas throughout facility, observed several large holes in walls in several areas throughout facility.
Popeyes, 4240 San Mateo NE (Mar. 9)
Result: Immediate closure; passed follow-up inspection.
Observed one cockroach near back door of facility entering the kitchen area, observed no strainer on floor drain near three-compartment sink, observed floor drain near ice machine was backed-up and overflowing on the floor near cash register and drive-thru window, observed several locations throughout the facility where floor tiles are cracked or missing.
These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections. For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit the Environmental Health’s inspection results page here.
Inspection key:
GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.
YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.
RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.
DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.
CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.
For questions or concerns, please contact interim business editor Andy Smith at asmith@abqjournal.com.