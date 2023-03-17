Roaches gone wild: Four restaurants fail their early March inspections.

RED

Genghis Grill, 4410 the 25 NE (Mar. 8)

Result: Immediate closure.

Observed raw pork products on a wire rack shelf above pasteurized egg product, dressings and wing sauces, observed quat sanitizer in three-compartment sink testing at 0 ppm, observed debris buildup on the inside of ice machine along ceiling and ice shoot, observed multiple food items in the cold holding are of the service line temping above 41 degrees F such as water chestnuts, 46.5 degrees F, corn bean mix, 48.5 degrees F, and tofu, 51.5 degrees F, observed quat sanitizer in a green detergent bucket unlabeled as sanitizer, observed raw shrimp thawing in colander under running water, observed significant amounts of live roaches in the kitchen area, in locations such as underneath cold holding area with the proteins, vegetables and sauces, on the walls, counters, on the handwashing station and the grill, as well as the bar area along shelving under the mirror, observed food handling employees with bracelets, watches and rings on, observed employee drinks (reusable plastic and twist-top water bottle) stored above lid open make station cooler and on cutting board, observed scoops utilized for rice in standing water temping at 73 degrees F, observed single-use napkins stored on the ground in the dining room, observed substantial debris buildup on equipment such as the cooking flattop in the service area, observed at the three-compartment sink the detergent dispenser leaking onto the floor, observed in the kitchen, dish area, next to walk-in cooler and prep area unsealed covering tile creating gaps and openings, observed gaps along wooden support beams for counter, and the FRP material with gaps in the wall, observed debris buildup accumulation throughout kitchen and server and the surrounding area, observed ventilation system with debris accumulation throughout kitchen and server and the surrounding area.

Red Robin, 5531 Office NE (Mar. 6)

Result: Immediate closure; passed follow-up inspection.

Observed debris buildup on the flooring, walls and plumbing system, observed dead roaches in bar area under three-compartment sink, in cabinets and behind equipment, observed cabinets in the bar in poor repair, splitting and coming apart, making them not able to be cleaned and porous, observed debris buildup inside the floor drains, observed floor drain in bar area with no protective cover, observed grout missing with hole in grout leading into the wall area with pooling water, observed quat sanitizer in bucket testing at 0 ppm, observed gaps along the button of front door and back door leading to the outside, observed live roaches in the connected server and kitchen line service window area in the space between the two on the constructed elements and the electrical and plumbing lines, observed dead roaches in facility in areas such as serve line/kitchen line, dry storage, observed significant debris buildup in facility on the walls, floors, base boards/tiles and plumbing line equipment, observed food-handling employees with wrist jewelry and non-plain rings on, observed food employees with long painted or fake nails, observed soiled wiping cloths stored on make-station cutting board, observed multiple boxes of single-use articles such as napkins and to-go supplies stored on the ground in the shed area, observed significant food debris on the equipment such as reach-in coolers’ sides, doors, drawers, gaskets and handles; on the cooking equipment such as pizza and burger conveyor, B.I.B. storage rack and Red Robin FOG machine, observed significant debris in the server and kitchen line between the two in the space with plumbing, electrical and condenser, observed grout missing and having eroded away in the dish, kitchen line and ice machine areas with pooling water and debris, observed metal corner molding at the walk-in cooler with a dead roach in it, at the time, partially unattached, observed gap in wall along plumbing line by standing reach-in freezer at the back prep area/electrical panels, observed ventilation system throughout kitchen with debris buildup, observed hood ventilation inadequately collecting grease allowing it to drip from the hood system onto the wall, the food equipment below, and onto the flooring, observed paper towel dispensers not functioning in the men’s restroom or employee restroom.

La Madeleine, 2110 Louisiana NE (Mar. 6)

Result: Immediate closure.

Observed sanitizer bucket testing at 0 ppm, observed several dead roaches near and under soda dispensing machine, observed gap along bottom of emergency exit door in kitchen area, observed employee cell phone on shelf above food prep area, observed improper drink container with no lid or straw stored on shelf above cooking utensils, observed food debris buildup and fountain soda syrup on counter near soda dispensing machine, observed several holes in walls in dining area near soda dispensing machine, in food prep area near hand washing station, observed live and dead roaches in several areas throughout facility, observed several large holes in walls in several areas throughout facility.

Popeyes, 4240 San Mateo NE (Mar. 9)

Result: Immediate closure; passed follow-up inspection.

Observed one cockroach near back door of facility entering the kitchen area, observed no strainer on floor drain near three-compartment sink, observed floor drain near ice machine was backed-up and overflowing on the floor near cash register and drive-thru window, observed several locations throughout the facility where floor tiles are cracked or missing.