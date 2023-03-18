 New Mexico's next WNIT assignment: To Seattle vs. Washington - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico’s next WNIT assignment: To Seattle vs. Washington

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

UNM players and assistant coaches celebrate as they gather around head coach Mike Bradbury after defeating Northern Arizona 72-64 in the opening round of the WNIT at the Pit on Thursday. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team was hoping for a little more home cooking.

Instead, the Lobos won a weekend trip to the Pacific Northwest.

UNM (21-12) will take on Washington (16-14) on Sunday night in Seattle in a WNIT second-round contest at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Lobos defeated Northern Arizona 72-64 at the Pit on Thursday to advance, while the Huskies knocked out San Francisco 61-46.

Both winning programs bid to host the second-round matchup. UNM could have scheduled a Sunday game at the Pit before turning the facility over for the annual Professional Bull Riders showdown the following week.

Lobos coach Mike Bradbury would have preferred one more home game but said his team was glad to extend its season regardless of where the schedule leads.

“If we have to go on the road, we’ll go,” he said. “We’re excited to still be playing. Last year we went to (Corvallis) Oregon and it took us three flights to get everyone there. This trip should be less complicated.”

Washington is playing in its first postseason since 2017 and has been through some significant highs and lows. The Huskies defeated then-No. 2 Stanford on Feb. 5. They were also limited to 43 points in losses to USC and Colorado.

UNM overcame adversity Thursday after twin sisters LaTascya and LaTora Duff decided to opt out of the WNIT. Sophomore Aniyah Augmon made her first start of the season at point guard, finishing with eight points, five rebounds and three assists.

SUNDAY

WNIT second round: New Mexico at Washington, 6 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, Pac-12.com (streaming)

