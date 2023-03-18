Final tax package comes into focus after lawmakers reach tentative deal on alcohol tax, film incentives

SANTA FE — With the clock ticking toward adjournment of their 60-day session, New Mexico lawmakers appeared on the verge Friday of cobbling together a deal on a massive tax package that would provide $500 rebates to taxpayers and a phased-in reduction to the tax consumers pay on most goods and services.

After a group of six legislators — three House members and three senators — held several open negotiating sessions during the day, they agreed on changes to the state’s film incentive program and a pared-back alcohol tax hike that had emerged as key sticking points.

Both the House and Senate were then expected to vote late Friday night on the compromise with the legislative session set to end Saturday at noon.

“Each of us have our own opinions, but it’s time to compromise and get this done,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said during one of the conference committee meetings.

The tax package, House Bill 547, includes more than 20 provisions — ranging from a tax break for teachers’ purchases of school supplies to an expanded child tax credit — and represents lawmakers’ latest attempt at providing financial relief to taxpayers amid an oil-fueled state revenue windfall.

But deciding which tax pieces to include in the package has proven to be a politically challenging task.

Earlier this week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged legislators to trim back the tax package, saying it “cuts too deep, too quickly” and could lead to future spending cuts if revenue levels decline.

In order to accomplish that, the group of six legislators appointed to hammer out a compromise agreed to phase in a 0.5 percentage point reduction in the state’s gross receipts tax over the next four years. Those tax cuts could also be automatically undone if revenue levels drop significantly.

They also agreed to scale back a 5 cent-per drink alcohol tax hike that had been proposed by the Senate.

In its place, they settled on a 20% alcohol tax increase that would impose about a one-cent per drink increase on beer, and roughly a two-cent per drink increase on spirits. Revenue generated by the tax hike would be used to bolster alcohol treatment programs in a state with the nation’s highest per capita rate of alcohol-related deaths.

Wirth acknowledged the tax hike would be smaller than advocates had pushed for, but said it would mark New Mexico’s first alcohol tax increase in roughly 30 years.

“I look at this is a first step —not the end,” Wirth said.

While the group of legislative tax negotiators sparred on film incentives and the proposed alcohol tax increase, there was little to no debate about rebates.

Under the tax package, all New Mexicans who filed 2021 tax returns would get $500 rebate checks by this spring. Married couples filing jointly would receive $1,000 checks.

“I think we’re all in agreement we want to leave rebates where they’re at,” said Senate Minority Whip Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho.

The conference committee meetings — there were five meetings spread over Wednesday and Thursday — were open to lobbyists and media members under a 2009 law that requires public access to legislative gatherings that, previously, had occurred behind closed doors.

The negotiating sessions were tense at times, including when Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, bristled at suggestions by state Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes that a failure to approve changes to the state’s film incentive program could lead some productions to bypass the state.

He also accused senators of pulling a “poor use of a race card” when they proposed adding a Native American film incentive provision.

But the sessions also featured lighter moments, including references to Tom Cruise and Robert Downey Jr. on film sets in New Mexico.

And involved lawmakers said the negotiations had been as transparent as possible, even under deadline pressure.

“We wanted the negotiation to take place in public,” Brandt told the Journal.