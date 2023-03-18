 Final tax package comes into focus after lawmakers reach tentative deal on alcohol tax, film incentives - Albuquerque Journal

Final tax package comes into focus after lawmakers reach tentative deal on alcohol tax, film incentives

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, D-Mesilla, Sen. Benny Shendo Jr., D-Jemez Pueblo, and Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, from left, discuss the finer points of tax policy during a Friday conference committee meeting at the Roundhouse. The legislators were among those assigned to hammer out a compromise on a massive tax package before the 60-day legislative session ends Saturday at noon. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — With the clock ticking toward adjournment of their 60-day session, New Mexico lawmakers appeared on the verge Friday of cobbling together a deal on a massive tax package that would provide $500 rebates to taxpayers and a phased-in reduction to the tax consumers pay on most goods and services.

After a group of six legislators — three House members and three senators — held several open negotiating sessions during the day, they agreed on changes to the state’s film incentive program and a pared-back alcohol tax hike that had emerged as key sticking points.

Both the House and Senate were then expected to vote late Friday night on the compromise with the legislative session set to end Saturday at noon.

“Each of us have our own opinions, but it’s time to compromise and get this done,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said during one of the conference committee meetings.

The tax package, House Bill 547, includes more than 20 provisions — ranging from a tax break for teachers’ purchases of school supplies to an expanded child tax credit — and represents lawmakers’ latest attempt at providing financial relief to taxpayers amid an oil-fueled state revenue windfall.

But deciding which tax pieces to include in the package has proven to be a politically challenging task.

Earlier this week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged legislators to trim back the tax package, saying it “cuts too deep, too quickly” and could lead to future spending cuts if revenue levels decline.

In order to accomplish that, the group of six legislators appointed to hammer out a compromise agreed to phase in a 0.5 percentage point reduction in the state’s gross receipts tax over the next four years. Those tax cuts could also be automatically undone if revenue levels drop significantly.

They also agreed to scale back a 5 cent-per drink alcohol tax hike that had been proposed by the Senate.

In its place, they settled on a 20% alcohol tax increase that would impose about a one-cent per drink increase on beer, and roughly a two-cent per drink increase on spirits. Revenue generated by the tax hike would be used to bolster alcohol treatment programs in a state with the nation’s highest per capita rate of alcohol-related deaths.

Wirth acknowledged the tax hike would be smaller than advocates had pushed for, but said it would mark New Mexico’s first alcohol tax increase in roughly 30 years.

“I look at this is a first step —not the end,” Wirth said.

While the group of legislative tax negotiators sparred on film incentives and the proposed alcohol tax increase, there was little to no debate about rebates.

Under the tax package, all New Mexicans who filed 2021 tax returns would get $500 rebate checks by this spring. Married couples filing jointly would receive $1,000 checks.

“I think we’re all in agreement we want to leave rebates where they’re at,” said Senate Minority Whip Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho.

The conference committee meetings — there were five meetings spread over Wednesday and Thursday — were open to lobbyists and media members under a 2009 law that requires public access to legislative gatherings that, previously, had occurred behind closed doors.

The negotiating sessions were tense at times, including when Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, bristled at suggestions by state Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes that a failure to approve changes to the state’s film incentive program could lead some productions to bypass the state.

He also accused senators of pulling a “poor use of a race card” when they proposed adding a Native American film incentive provision.

But the sessions also featured lighter moments, including references to Tom Cruise and Robert Downey Jr. on film sets in New Mexico.

And involved lawmakers said the negotiations had been as transparent as possible, even under deadline pressure.

“We wanted the negotiation to take place in public,” Brandt told the Journal.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Final tax package comes into focus after lawmakers reach tentative deal on alcohol tax, film incentives

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Final tax package comes into focus after lawmakers reach ...
ABQnews Seeker
After a series of meetings spread ... After a series of meetings spread over two days, a group of legislators assigned to hammer out a compromise on a massive tax package ...
2
Stranded hikers, sliding semis: Round of heavy snow impacts ...
ABQnews Seeker
From lost hikers to sliding semi-trucks, ... From lost hikers to sliding semi-trucks, here's some of the fallout from the recent wave of snowfall throughout New Mexico. 
3
Native American groups blast governor for agency appointment
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- A ... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- A coalition of advocates dedicated to stemming the tide of violence and missing persons cases in Indian Country is ...
4
R.Greenleaf launches new e-commerce site
ABQnews Seeker
The new e-commerce site allows customers ... The new e-commerce site allows customers to create accounts and order ahead before picking up cannabis products from a retail location.
5
Photos: Schools compete in the NMAA 2023 State Spirit ...
ABQnews Seeker
6
Albuquerque man sentenced to 26 years in 2020 ‘revenge’ ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge sentences Steven Candelaria to ... A judge sentences Steven Candelaria to 26 years and says a jury rejected his claim of self defense in a 2020 killing.
7
Bill targeting nuclear waste storage in New Mexico sent ...
ABQnews Seeker
The House narrowly passed a bill ... The House narrowly passed a bill Friday aimed at preventing the storage of nuclear waste at a disposal facility in New Mexico, unless the ...
8
Sandia Speedway has new owners, a new name and ...
ABQnews Seeker
A group of local motorheads bought ... A group of local motorheads bought Sandia Speedway earlier this year, and have been renovating the track, now Suika Circuit.
9
Governor vetoes dual credit task force bill, calling it ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has struck ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has struck down a bill passed without opposition by lawmakers that would have created a task force to study dual ...