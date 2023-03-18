 Governor signs bill ending juvenile life sentences in New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Governor signs bill ending juvenile life sentences in New Mexico

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo, Abby Long, center, and Vanessa Hulliger, both from Albuquerque, talk to Rep. Harlan Vincent, R-Glencoe, about the second chance bill, to ban all sentences of life without parole for juveniles. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico will abolish juvenile life sentences without the possibility of parole under legislation signed into law Friday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The bill ensures that people sent to prison for a serious crime committed when they were 14 to 17 years old could make the case that they deserve a second chance.

They would get a parole hearing 15 to 25 years into a long sentence, depending on the severity of the underlying conviction.

“I am very grateful to the governor for recognizing that incarcerated individuals who made horrible mistakes as children are deserving of hope and the possibility of redemption,” said Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, an Albuquerque Democrat and co-sponsor of the bill.

A similar proposal failed last year. But the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and other supporters developed a revised version this year to address some of the opposition.

“We are overjoyed that New Mexico has made this important choice to believe in redemption,” said Denali Wilson, a staff attorney at the ACLU. “So many of the people impacted by this bill have already been in prison for decades, many for longer than I have been alive. For them, today marks the first day of hope.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Governor signs bill ending juvenile life sentences in New Mexico

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Governor signs bill ending juvenile life sentences in New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Supporters say young people convicted of ... Supporters say young people convicted of a serious crime deserve at least the possibility of a second chance
2
Final tax package comes into focus after lawmakers reach ...
ABQnews Seeker
After a series of meetings spread ... After a series of meetings spread over two days, a group of legislators assigned to hammer out a compromise on a massive tax package ...
3
Stranded hikers, sliding semis: Round of heavy snow impacts ...
ABQnews Seeker
From lost hikers to sliding semi-trucks, ... From lost hikers to sliding semi-trucks, here's some of the fallout from the recent wave of snowfall throughout New Mexico. 
4
Native American groups blast governor for agency appointment
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- A ... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- A coalition of advocates dedicated to stemming the tide of violence and missing persons cases in Indian Country is ...
5
R.Greenleaf launches new e-commerce site
ABQnews Seeker
The new e-commerce site allows customers ... The new e-commerce site allows customers to create accounts and order ahead before picking up cannabis products from a retail location.
6
Photos: Schools compete in the NMAA 2023 State Spirit ...
ABQnews Seeker
7
Albuquerque man sentenced to 26 years in 2020 ‘revenge’ ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge sentences Steven Candelaria to ... A judge sentences Steven Candelaria to 26 years and says a jury rejected his claim of self defense in a 2020 killing.
8
Bill targeting nuclear waste storage in New Mexico sent ...
ABQnews Seeker
The House narrowly passed a bill ... The House narrowly passed a bill Friday aimed at preventing the storage of nuclear waste at a disposal facility in New Mexico, unless the ...
9
Sandia Speedway has new owners, a new name and ...
ABQnews Seeker
A group of local motorheads bought ... A group of local motorheads bought Sandia Speedway earlier this year, and have been renovating the track, now Suika Circuit.