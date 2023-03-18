State spirit: Hope Christian changes dance coaches, but dynastic success remains

Photo gallery from Friday’s competition

With a fourth consecutive Class 4A state dance title at the high school spirit championships Friday, the Hope Christian Huskettes are building something of a dynasty.

But this one felt quite a bit different.

“It’s been surreal,” said senior Emily Gahan. “It’s been so memorable. I found my love for dance again. It’s just a great moment to be part of again.”

The Huskettes made the unusual move of bringing in a new coach, with a longtime Hope middle school coach taking the reins, and the change was apparent right away.

“I kept a lot of the programs that they were getting so that the rug was not swept out right from under them,” said new coach Caylor Dye. “But then I also brought a lot of heart back into the program, teaching the girls to really value technique and to value each other, value love for dancing and I think that’s really helped us this week.”

That Hope won almost seemed secondary to their renewed passion.

“I was filled with joy,” Gahan said of Dye’s input. “She was able to bring back my love of dance. I needed a fresh start and I’m really glad she came in.”

The focus, Dye said, was not really on winning, but doing so was a byproduct of the Huskettes’ attitude makeover.

“It was continually tough,” she said. “There was a lot of pressure. But these girls put up a fight every single practice. Every competition. They came to fight and that’s why we succeed.”

Hope finished with a combined 176.63 points on its two routines Friday to inch out Gallup at 173.87.

Roswell took the 5A championship with 180.13 points ahead of Mayfield at 175.83. And in Class 1A-3A, it was St. Michael’s winning for the 23rd year out of 26 competitions and 29 overall after compiling 171.23 points, edging Sandia Prep with 167.83.

The competition continues Saturday at the Pit with cheer and co-ed cheer.

Dye brought a special feeling for the individuals on the team that was missing before, said senior Haley Shultz.

“She would talk to us and literally make us sit down and appreciate all of our differences and tell us she loves us and tell us how important we all are to each other,” she said. “That means a lot just because this is more than just a dance team at school. It’s like family. These are my sisters I’ll have for the rest of my life. Once a Huskette, always a Huskette.”

That connection among the teammates is what has carried the Pony Express of St. Michael’s to within one championship (behind Artesia football) of the state record.

“I think it’s really the love we have for each other that really pushes us,” said junior Marissa Gallegos. “I know the bond I have for these girls is so huge that I want to push myself not only for me, but for them and all of us. I could really feel that presence this year, even with our coaches. We all just had a great bond. Even when the work got tough, we really just wanted to push through and be the best that we could be.”

Longtime coach Lydia Sanchez attributes the team’s success to its work ethic.

“Dedication, determination and these little girls are up and at school at 5 o’clock every morning for practice,” she said. “I give them lots of encouragement, being there for them and letting them they can do it.”