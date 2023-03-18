 Combat sports notes: Holm's fight next week starts a busy month - Albuquerque Journal

Combat sports notes: Holm’s fight next week starts a busy month

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Holly Holm poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 246 mixed martial arts bout, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. She is scheduled to fight again on March 25. (AP Photo/John Locher)

As winter departs and spring starts, New Mexico’s combat-sports cup runneth over.

Here’s a list of upcoming events (hopefully though not necessarily complete), followed by additional info.

MARCH 25: Albuquerque/Jackson-Wink bantamweight Holly Holm (14-6) vs. Yana Santos (also 14-6) on a UFC Fight Night card in San Antonio, Texas (ESPN, 5 p.m.).

APRIL 8: Cleveland High School graduate Brian Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) vs. California’s Sebastian Fundora (20—0-1), 12 rounds for Fundora’s WBC Interim super welterweight title in Carson, California (Showtime, 8 p.m.).

Also: Albuquerque’s Abraham Perez (6-0, two KOs) vs. Tanzania’s Mchanja Yohana (14-4-1, 12 KOs) in the 10-round main event of a Legacy Promotions pro boxing card, for the WBC Youth flyweight title, at the Embassy Suites. First bell: 7 p.m. Tickets: 505-877-5725 or 505-382-5126.

Also: Albuquerque/Jackson-Wink strawweight Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-10) vs. Brazil’s Luana Pinheiro (10-1) on UFC 287 in Miami (ESPN2/espn+, 4:30 p.m.).

APRIL 15: Albuquerque/Jackson’s Acoma MMA lightweight Lando Vannata (12-6-2) vs. Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber (12-1) on a UFC Fight Night card in Kansas City, Missouri (ESPN/espn+, 3:30 p.m.)

APRIL 21: Moriarty/FIT-NHB strawweight Amber Brown (7-6) vs. TBA, on an LFA card in Prior Lake, Minnesota (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m.).

APRIL 22: Albuquerque/Jackson’s Acoma bantamweight Ray Borg (16-5) vs. Japan’s Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5) on Bellator 295 in Honolulu (Showtime, 5 p.m.).

APRIL 23: Albuquerque/FIT-NHB atomweight Amanda Lovato (3-7) vs. Canada’s Isabelle LaCroix (1-0) on PFC 16 in Toronto (Fight Network, streaming, 2 p.m.).

Whew. And the list would have been longer, had Chris Brown’s scheduled fight on Friday not fallen through.

Brown (10-4), an MMA welterweight who trains in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink, was scheduled to face Brazil’s Quemuel Otoni on a PFL Challengers Series card in Orlando, Florida. On Thursday, tapology.com listed the fight as having been scrapped, posting, “both fighters not cleared to fight.”

As of this writing, neither fighter had reacted to the cancellation on social media.

Regarding Holm’s fight, Santos is the former Yana Kunitskaya, a former teammate at Jackson-Wink. She’s the wife of fellow MMA fighter Thiago Santos, best known for fighting and almost defeating Albuquerque’s Jon Jones in July 2019.

Should Mendoza upset Fundora in his bid for the WBC Interim super welter title – the New Mexican is a decided betting underdog – his path to the “real” title would remain clouded.

Jermell Charlo holds all four of the widely recognized world super welterweight belts. Charlo was scheduled to defend against Australia’s Tim Tzyu, but the champion broke his hand while training in December.

Now, Tzyu, who defeated Tony Harrison by ninth-round TKO on Sunday, is stumping for a title shot against Charlo this summer.

Perez’s WBC Youth title fight against Yohana is difficult to handicap, since the Tanzanian will be fighting in the U.S. for the first time. Yohana’s record does suggest he’s the hardest puncher the young Perez has yet faced.

Amber Brown’s fight against a yet-to-be-identified opponent comes after her scheduled fight on a Saturday, March 11 FightWorld card fell through because her opponent, Celine Haga, pulled out due to illness.

Borg’s scheduled fight would be his Bellator debut. He’s 3-0, having fought once for UAE Warriors and twice for Eagle FC, since being dropped by the UFC for repeated failures to make weight.

NUMBERS: Attendance figures from the Feb. 17 BKFC card at Tingley Coliseum, as provided by the New Mexico Athletic Commission: 6,792 paid, 7,790 including comps.

Attendance from the Feb. 7 Wrecking Crew boxing promotion at Revel Entertainment: 873, producing a paid gate of $42,910.

Home » From the newspaper » Combat sports notes: Holm’s fight next week starts a busy month

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Combat sports notes: Holm's fight next week starts a ...
Boxing/MMA
As winter departs and spring starts, ... As winter departs and spring starts, New Mexico's combat-sports cup runneth over.Here' ...
2
MMA: Just months after her daughter's death, Amber Brown ...
Boxing/MMA
Amber Brown has trained all out ... Amber Brown has trained all out for her scheduled MMA fight on Saturday against Celine Haga. She ver ...
3
Teresa Tapia's co-promoter accused of writing bad checks after ...
Boxing/MMA
Tapia told the Journal she's doing ... Tapia told the Journal she's doing "everything I can to make things right" after many of the pro boxers at the event were left ...
4
MMA: Jones adds UFC heavyweight title to his legacy
Boxing/MMA
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Jones ... LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Jones ended a three-year sabbatical from the UFC, moved up to its highest weight class and emphatically won the ...
5
Jones is back, bigger and ready to make his ...
Boxing/MMA
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – ... LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Jon Jones has spent the past three years at his home in Albuquerque, foc ...
6
Rick Wright: Jon Jones says the right things, but ...
Boxing/MMA
Twice in the sports pages of ... Twice in the sports pages of the Albuquerque Journal, it has been suggested that Albuquerque would b ...
7
Tapia boxing card: Sanchez brothers triumph
Boxing/MMA
It was, perhaps, not Jose Luis ... It was, perhaps, not Jose Luis Sanchez's previous 11 victories but his two most recent losses that h ...
8
Boxing: Lindenmuth wins
Boxing/MMA
In Indio, Cali., Bosque Farms’ Katherine ... In Indio, Cali., Bosque Farms’ Katherine Lindenmuth defeated Los Angeles’ Lorraine Villalobos by split decision on Thursday in a six-round strawweight bout on a ...
9
Boxing: Jason Sanchez ends 2-year hiatus to headline Tapia ...
Boxing/MMA
Duke City pugilist takes on Mexican ... Duke City pugilist takes on Mexican veteran Rafael Reyes in 10-round junior-lightweight bout at Rio Rancho Events Center.