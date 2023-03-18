 Weather forces Metro baseball, softball to reschedule - Albuquerque Journal

Weather forces Metro baseball, softball to reschedule

By ABQJournal News Staff

Rain and snow on Thursday and especially Friday wreacked havoc with the schedules for the baseball and softball Albuquerque Metro Championships.

There were no games in either tournament played on Friday, as the precipitation left fields unplayable both in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.

The semifinals in each sport were rescheduled to 3 p.m. Saturday, with the championship games now slated for 3:30 Monday afternoon. Consolation games in both sports also will be played on Saturday.

In softball, Cibola is at La Cueva, and Albuquerque High visits Volcano Vista in the semifinals.

In baseball, Cleveland goes to La Cueva, and Volcano Vista is at Rio Rancho in the semis.

 

around town

METRO BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Semifinals

No. 3 Cleveland at No. 2 La Cueva, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Volcano Vista at No. 1 Rio Rancho, 3 p.m.

Consolation

No. 9 Los Lunas at No. 5 St. Pius, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Cibola at No. 6 Sandia, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Del Norte at No. 14 Albuquerque High, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Eldorado at No. 8 Valley, 3 p.m.

No. 16 Manzano at No. 13 West Mesa, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Atrisco Heritage at No. 7 Rio Grande, 6 p.m.

METRO SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Semifinals

No. 5 Cibola at No. 1 La Cueva, 3 p.m.

No. 7 Albuquerque High at No. 3 Volcano Vista, 3 p.m.

Consolation

No. 8 St. Pius at No. 4 Rio Rancho, Eagle Ridge MS, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Atrisco Heritage at No. 2 Cleveland, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Eldorado at No. 10 West Mesa, 3 p.m.

No. 14 Los Alamos vs. No. 15 Valley, at Del Norte, 3 p.m.

No. 13 Rio Grande at No. 12 Manzano, 3 p.m.

RG-Manzano winner at No. 9 Sandia, TBD

RG-Manzano loser vs. No. 16 Del Norte, TBD

 

