1 found dead after Albuquerque duplex fire

One person was found dead inside in a University Heights home after it caught fire Saturday morning, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

AFR dispatched 13 units around 7:30 a.m. to a single-story duplex fire, which involved one unit in the 2500 block of Silver SE, AFR stated in a news release.

“Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and … a civilian was found inside … this individual had succumbed to injuries,” the release said.

AFR did not identify the cause of the fire.

The release added the age and gender of the individual are unknown at this time, APD and fire investigators have been requested to the scene.

No other structures were affected, and no injuries to firefighters were reported.