Pages of history: 10 pictures from the Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

The smell of old books, mingled with the sweet scent of daffodils and excitement, filled the air at the Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair on Saturday.

Vendors from across the nation gathered at Sid Cutter Pilots’ Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park for the event, bringing with them collections of antique books, newspapers, comics, artwork, maps and more.

Ken Sanders, a book and manuscript appraiser for “Antiques Roadshow” and owner of Ken Sanders Rare Books in Salt Lake City, discusses an antique book with visitors at his stall at the Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

 

DVDs, books and fresh daffodils invite visitors to explore a booth at the Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

 

Visitors at the Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair peruse bookshelves on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

 

A unique Victorian-era hand-written and painted book of poetry is found at the display of Abacus Books during the Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

 

A selection of available books sit on display at the Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

 

 

Visitors study the selections at the Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

 

A selection of available books sits on display at the Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

 

Visitors examine what’s on the shelves Saturday at the Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

 

A selection of original animation cells sit on display Saturday at the Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

 

A row of antique books sits in a glass display case at the Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
