 Motorcyclist found shot to death in North Valley - Albuquerque Journal

Motorcyclist found shot to death in North Valley

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A person on a motorcycle was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said officers responded sometime before 4:45 p.m. to the incident near Alameda and Corrales NW.

“An individual on a motorcycle was located deceased in a parking lot in the area and appears to have been shot,” she said. “More details will be provided as they are available.”

It was the second homicide investigation opened in less than 12 hours.

Saturday morning police were called after firefighters found a person slain inside a University-area home that had caught fire.

