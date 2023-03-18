Motorcyclist found shot to death in North Valley

A person on a motorcycle was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said officers responded sometime before 4:45 p.m. to the incident near Alameda and Corrales NW.

“An individual on a motorcycle was located deceased in a parking lot in the area and appears to have been shot,” she said. “More details will be provided as they are available.”

It was the second homicide investigation opened in less than 12 hours.

Saturday morning police were called after firefighters found a person slain inside a University-area home that had caught fire.