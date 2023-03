The 2023 legislative session was the first session in three years to be conducted without any pandemic-related restrictions in place. The session also featured new faces in several key leadership positions, especially in the House of Representatives.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until April 7 to act on bills passed during the final three days of the session, which ended Saturday at noon. Here is a summary of some of the bills debated during the 60-day session.