 Study on ShotSpotter in Kansas City finds ‘no meaningful change’ in violence - Albuquerque Journal

Study on ShotSpotter in Kansas City finds ‘no meaningful change’ in violence

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

ShotSpotter has been around for decades and, according to the company, has been implemented at one time or another in more than 130 cities nationwide.

Although only a few years old in Albuquerque, numerous studies and surveys have been done on the technology and its effectiveness over the years.

On its website, ShotSpotter described the system as, “By itself, it is not a cure-all.”

“But when used as part of a comprehensive gun crime response strategy, it can contribute to positive outcomes for the police and the community,” according to the website.

A study by a group that receives funding from ShotSpotter reported a 30% drop in assaults, including gun-related assaults, in St. Louis County after the system was implemented. The study also found the overall number of arrests were “unchanged” by the technology’s use.

In addition, some community surveys have been favorable to the tech.

But other research has found fewer benefits of Shotspotter, including a recently completed 15-year study of the program in Kansas City.

Professor Eric Piza, director of Crime Analysis Initiatives at Northeastern University, began to study the ShotSpotter program there in 2019, where it had been in operation since 2012. The study considered crime data dating back to 2005, prior to ShotSpotter being implemented.

“We find very little crime prevention benefit of this technology,” he said of the study’s findings.

Piza said ShotSpotter didn’t change the upward trajectory of violence in Kansas City, which is facing spikes similar to Albuquerque and other U.S. cities.

He said the study found the collection of physical evidence on scene was 21% higher and victim-less gunfire was 20% lower in the ShotSpotter area compared with the control area.

But, he said, those “on-the-ground benefits” didn’t translate to a consistent reduction of gun violence in the area covered by ShotSpotter. Piza said there was no “meaningful change” in the number of cases solved or the level of fatal and nonfatal shootings.

However, he said the study found a benefit of ShotSpotter was speed, with an alert beating out a corresponding 911 call by an average of 125 seconds. That doesn’t mean first responders arrive sooner, but it means they could.

It could be life or death for someone who’s been shot.

“That may seem trivial, but it’s not. That’s essentially a two-minute head start,” he said, adding that they didn’t have data to say whether it paid off.

Similar studies with similar findings have been done on the technology across the nation. Lawsuits have even been filed related to the usage of ShotSpotter by police and prosecutors alike.

In 2021, the Chicago Inspector General found ShotSpotter seldom showed investigative value and rarely produced evidence of a gun-related crime.

Additionally, Chicago’s OIG found the technology changed police behavior, leading to unwarranted stops and pat downs after an alert.
Despite those concerns, Chicago renewed its contract with ShotSpotter for another two years for $2 million.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Study on ShotSpotter in Kansas City finds ‘no meaningful change’ in violence

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Is Albuquerque’s crime-fighting tool ShotSpotter worth the $3 million ...
ABQnews Seeker
System shows gunshots up, but critics ... System shows gunshots up, but critics wonder whether it helps solve crimes
2
Study on ShotSpotter in Kansas City finds ‘no meaningful ...
ABQnews Seeker
More evidence found, but shootings didn’t ... More evidence found, but shootings didn’t drop
3
What passed and what failed: New Mexico's 2023 legislative ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until April 7 to act on bills passed during the final three days of the session, which ended Saturday ...
4
Governor lauds legislators' work on health care issues, cites ...
ABQnews Seeker
Says work on health care ‘a ... Says work on health care ‘a shining moment’; less happy with crime-related issues
5
Tax package beats deadline as New Mexico lawmakers reach ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers pass tax package as open ... Lawmakers pass tax package as open primaries, legislative modernization measures die
6
Motorcyclist found shot to death in Northwest Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
A person on a motorcycle was ... A person on a motorcycle was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque.
7
Person found slain inside torched Albuquerque duplex
ABQnews Seeker
One person was found dead inside in ... One person was found dead inside in a University Heights home after a fire broke out Saturday morning.
8
Pages of history: 10 pictures from the Albuquerque Antiquarian ...
ABQnews Seeker
The smell of old books, mingled ... The smell of old books, mingled with the sweet scent of daffodils and excitement, filled the air at the Albuquerque Antiquarian Book Fair on ...
9
Want to preserve health entitlements? Bend cost curve
ABQnews Seeker
COLUMN: Our nation’s future seems burdened ... COLUMN: Our nation’s future seems burdened by the rising costs of entitlements. So, we ask, is this future set in stone, or can it ...