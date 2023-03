Albuquerque Police are investigating separate shootings that have activated the department’s homicide unit.

Late Saturday, officers responded to an individual shot at 300 Dorado Place SE. A person was found dead upon police arrival.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired near 1st Street NE and Indian School Road NE around 5 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a person dead of a gunshot wound.

No other details were released.

This story will be updated.