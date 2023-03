The University of New Mexico fell to host Washington in second-round Women’s National Invitation Touranment (WNIT) action Sunday in Seattle.

The loss ends UNM’s season at 21-13. Washington improves to 17-14 and advances.

The Lobos led by seven entering the fourth period before the host Huskies took control.

The Journal’s Ken Sickenger is filing a report. Check back here later Sunday and in Monday’s print edition for additional coverage.

Tweets by KenSickenger