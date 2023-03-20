 These adorable Chihuahuas survived a deadly crash in January and on Sunday most of them were adopted - Albuquerque Journal

These adorable Chihuahuas survived a deadly crash in January and on Sunday most of them were adopted

By ABQJournal News Staff

Subzero jumps on the bars of her enclosure at a Chihuahua adoption event at Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming in Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The Chihuahuas up for adoption were survivors of a late-night vehicle collision in Guadalupe County. (Liam DeBonis/For the Albuquerque Journal)
Melissa and Josh Barker hold their newly adopted dog, Margarita, after attending a Chihuahua adoption event at Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming in Albuquerque on Sunday. (Liam DeBonis/For the Journal)
Theresa Newkirk pets Subzero inside her enclosure at a Chihuahua adoption event at Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming in Albuquerque on Sunday. (Liam DeBonis/For the Journal)
Potential dog adopters wait to enter a Chihuahua adoption event at Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming in Albuquerque on Sunday. (Liam DeBonis/For the Journal)
Theresa Galaviz, who drove from Santa Fe, holds Baylee at a Chihuahua adoption event at Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming in Albuquerque on Sunday. The Chihuahuas up for adoption were survivors of a late-night vehicle collision in Guadalupe County. (Liam DeBonis/For the Journal)

A wintery crash has turned out for the best.

The East Mountain Companion Animal Project on Sunday hosted an animal rescue adoption event for dozens of Chihuahuas who were involved in a vehicle crash in January.

There were 35 small dogs looking for homes at Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, where people met the pups from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The BIGGEST little dog adoption event EVER!!,” the animal project wrote on its Facebook page.

The dogs were in a vehicle that wrecked in Guadalupe County near Vaughan on Jan. 3. A man fell asleep at the wheel and caused a head-on collision, according to an accident report. The dogs were being taken to a shelter in Juarez, Mexico at the time.

It’s believed there were 82 dogs in the van when it crashed into a tractor trailer. There were 64 dogs found alive and 18 dogs were killed. Some of the dogs were adopted prior to Sunday’s event.

As of Sunday evening, all but two dogs had been adopted, an official with the animal project told the Journal.

