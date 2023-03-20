These adorable Chihuahuas survived a deadly crash in January and on Sunday most of them were adopted

A wintery crash has turned out for the best.

The East Mountain Companion Animal Project on Sunday hosted an animal rescue adoption event for dozens of Chihuahuas who were involved in a vehicle crash in January.

There were 35 small dogs looking for homes at Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, where people met the pups from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The BIGGEST little dog adoption event EVER!!,” the animal project wrote on its Facebook page.

The dogs were in a vehicle that wrecked in Guadalupe County near Vaughan on Jan. 3. A man fell asleep at the wheel and caused a head-on collision, according to an accident report. The dogs were being taken to a shelter in Juarez, Mexico at the time.

It’s believed there were 82 dogs in the van when it crashed into a tractor trailer. There were 64 dogs found alive and 18 dogs were killed. Some of the dogs were adopted prior to Sunday’s event.

As of Sunday evening, all but two dogs had been adopted, an official with the animal project told the Journal.