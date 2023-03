Celinda Lara (Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office)

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Brittany alert for a missing woman and is asking the public for help in locating her.

Celinda Lara, 36, was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, walking north near the 5100 block of 4th Street SW. Lara was last seen wearing a blue sweater with a maroon shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. She is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Brittany alerts are issued when a missing person has a developmental disability.