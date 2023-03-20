 Trump ally to appear before NYC grand jury eyeing charges - Albuquerque Journal

Trump ally to appear before NYC grand jury eyeing charges

By Eric Tucker And Michael R. Sisak / Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer allied with Donald Trump is expected to testify Monday before a New York grand jury, giving the former president an indirect opportunity to make a case that he shouldn’t face criminal charges over hush money paid during his 2016 campaign.

Robert Costello was asked to appear by the Manhattan district attorney’s office after he said he had information raising questions about the credibility of Michael Cohen, a key witness in the investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss secret legal proceedings.

His testimony will come two days after Trump said he expected to face criminal charges and urged supporters to protest his possible arrest. In a series of social media posts through the weekend, Trump criticized the New York investigation, directing particularly hostile rhetoric toward Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

It was unclear whether Costello’s testimony has any potential to change the course of a grand jury probe that seems close to concluding.

Costello briefly acted as a legal adviser to Cohen after the FBI raided Cohen’s home and apartment in 2018. At the time, Cohen was being investigated for both tax evasion and for payments he helped orchestrate in 2016 to buy the silence of two women who claimed to have had sexual encounters with Trump.

For several months, it was unclear whether Cohen, a longtime lawyer and fixer for the Trump Organization who once boasted that he would “take a bullet” for his boss, would remain loyal to the president.

Cohen ultimately decided to plead guilty in connection with the payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal, which he said were directed by Trump. Since then has been a vociferous Trump critic, testifying before Congress and then to the Manhattan grand jury.

Trump, who has denied having sex with either woman, has castigated Cohen as a liar. Costello broke with Cohen before he pleaded guilty, after it became clear he was no longer in Trump’s camp.

In the years since, Costello, a veteran New York attorney, has represented Trump allies including his former political strategist Steve Bannon and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment on Sunday.

___

Tucker reported from Washington.

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Home » AP Feeds » Trump ally to appear before NYC grand jury eyeing charges

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Trump ally to appear before NYC grand jury eyeing ...
AP Feeds
NEW YORK (AP) -- A lawyer ... NEW YORK (AP) -- A lawyer allied with Donald Trump is expected to testify Monday before a New York grand jury, giving the former ...
2
Source: Lawyer invited to testify before Trump grand jury
AP Feeds
WASHINGTON (AP) -- A lawyer who ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- A lawyer who previously advised Michael Cohen, the key government witness in the hush money payment investigation into Donald Trump, has ...
3
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A Russian ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday in a ...
4
Cohen testifies before grand jury in Trump hush money ...
AP Feeds
NEW YORK (AP) -- Donald Trump's ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen testified Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments made ...
5
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia's advance ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia's advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think ...
6
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russian forces ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russian forces have made progress in their campaign to capture the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the focus of ...
7
Trump invited to testify before NY grand jury, lawyer ...
AP Feeds
NEW YORK (AP) -- Former President ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Former President Donald Trump has been invited to testify before a New York grand jury that has been investigating hush ...
8
Russian missile barrage slams into Ukrainian cities; 6 dead
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A barrage ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A barrage of more than 80 Russian missiles and a smaller number of exploding drones hit residential buildings and critical ...
9
Russian forces claim progress in Bakhmut but no end ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The owner ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The owner of Russia's Wagner Group military contractor claimed Wednesday that his troops have extended their gains in the Ukrainian ...