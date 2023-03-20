 Report: 43,000 estimated dead in Somalia drought last year - Albuquerque Journal

Report: 43,000 estimated dead in Somalia drought last year

By Cara Anna / Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new report says an estimated 43,000 people died amid Somalia’s longest drought on record last year and half of them likely were children under 5 years old.

It is the first official death toll announced in the drought withering large parts of the Horn of Africa.

At least 18,000 people, and as many as 34,000, are forecast to die in the first six months of this year.

“The current crisis is far from over,” says the report released Monday by the World Health Organization and the United Nations children’s agency and carried out by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Somalia and neighboring Ethiopia and Kenya are facing a sixth consecutive failed rainy season while rising global food prices and the war in Ukraine complicate the hunger crisis.

The U.N. and partners earlier this year said they were no longer forecasting a formal famine declaration for Somalia for now but called the situation “extremely critical” with more than 6 million people hungry in that country alone.

Famine is the extreme lack of food and a significant death rate from outright starvation or malnutrition combined with diseases like cholera. A formal famine declaration means data shows more than a fifth of households have extreme food gaps, more than 30% of children are acutely malnourished and over two people out of 10,000 are dying every day.

“The risk of famine still remains,” the U.N. resident coordinator in Somalia, Adam Abdelmoula, told journalists on Monday.

Some humanitarian and climate officials this year have warned that trends are worse than in the 2011 famine in Somalia in which a quarter-million people died.

“The death rate was increasing as the year came to a close,” London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine professor Francesco Checchi told journalists. The hardest-hit populations are in Bay and Bakool in southwest Somalia and displaced people who have fled to the capital, Mogadishu.

Millions of livestock have died in the current crisis compounded by climate change and insecurity as Somalia battles thousands of fighters with al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab. The U.N. migration agency says 3.8 million people are displaced, a record high.

A food security assessment released last month said nearly a half-million children in Somalia are likely to be severely malnourished this year.

This time, the world is looking elsewhere, many humanitarian officials say.

“Many of the traditional donors have washed their hands and focused on Ukraine,” the U.N. resident coordinator told the visiting U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, during a briefing in Mogadishu in January.

Home » News » World » Report: 43,000 estimated dead in Somalia drought last year

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
The robot revolution is here: NM businesses gear up ...
Business
Cafecito is the latest New Mexico ... Cafecito is the latest New Mexico business to utilize robots following the BioPark's restaurant, the Shark Reef Café, and Flix Brewhouse
2
How San Diego State's NCAA run benefits the UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
San Diego State's Sweet 16 run ... San Diego State's Sweet 16 run means extra cash for UNM Athletics thanks to the NCAA's Tournament revenue distribution.
3
Two utility cases, two different outcomes
ABQnews Seeker
Why did New Mexico’s Public Regulation ... Why did New Mexico’s Public Regulation Commission approve an El Paso Electric buyout, then scrutinize and reject PNM’s merger a year later?
4
Is Albuquerque’s crime-fighting tool ShotSpotter worth the $3 million ...
ABQnews Seeker
System shows gunshots up, but critics ... System shows gunshots up, but critics wonder whether it helps solve crimes
5
These adorable Chihuahuas survived a deadly crash in January ...
ABQnews Seeker
All but two tiny pooches found ... All but two tiny pooches found their furever homes at an adoption event at Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming
6
City of Albuquerque may purchase, redevelop ‘blighted’ Franklin Plaza
ABQnews Seeker
Plans to redevelop the 10-acre Southeast ... Plans to redevelop the 10-acre Southeast Heights property include a new fire station, an urgent care and workforce housing.
7
Albuquerque water guide: Irrigate efficiently for the landscape you ...
ABQnews Seeker
Guide for area gardeners gives practical ... Guide for area gardeners gives practical tips to save water in high desert
8
What passed and what failed: New Mexico's 2023 legislative ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until April 7 to act on bills passed during the final three days of the session, which ended Saturday ...
9
Police investigate fatal shootings
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police were dispatched to reports ... Albuquerque Police were dispatched to reports of a shooting near 1st and Indian School. Upon arrival, officers found a person dead of a gunshot ...
10
A flashing yellow turn arrow means what?
ABQnews Seeker
Are flashing yellow arrows coming to ... Are flashing yellow arrows coming to more intersections?