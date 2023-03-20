 China's Xi meeting Putin in boost for isolated Russia leader - Albuquerque Journal

China’s Xi meeting Putin in boost for isolated Russia leader

By Emily Wang Fujiyama And Joe Mcdonald / Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is due to meet with Vladimir Putin in a political boost for the isolated Russian president after the International Criminal Court charged him with war crimes in Ukraine.

Xi’s government gave no details of what the Chinese leader hoped to accomplish. Xi and Putin declared they had a “no-limits friendship” before the February 2022 attack on Ukraine, but China has tried to portray itself as neutral. Beijing called for a cease-fire last month, but Washington said that would ratify the Kremlin’s battlefield gains.

The Chinese government said Xi would visit Moscow from Monday to Wednesday but gave no indication whether he had left. The Russian government said Xi was due to arrive at midday and meet later with Putin.

Ahead of the meeting, China’s foreign ministry called on the ICC to “respect the jurisdictional immunity” of a head of state and “avoid politicization and double standards.”

China looks to Russia as a source of oil and gas for its energy-hungry economy and as a partner in opposing what both see as American domination of global affairs.

The meeting gives Putin and Xi a chance to show they have “powerful partners” at a time of strained relations with Washington, said Joseph Torigian, an expert in Chinese-Russian relations at American University in Washington.

“China can signal that it could even do more to help Russia, and that if relations with the United States continue to deteriorate, they could do a lot more to enable Russia and help Russia in its war against Ukraine,” Torigian said.

Beijing’s relations with Washington, Europe and its neighbors are strained by disputes over technology, security, human rights and the ruling Communist Party’s treatment of Hong Kong and Muslim minorities.

Some commentators draw a parallel between Russia’s claims to Ukrainian territory and Beijing’s claim to Taiwan. The Communist Party says the self-ruled island democracy, which split with China in 1949 after a civil war, is obliged to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary. Xi’s government has been stepping up efforts to intimidate the island by flying fighter jets nearby and firing missiles into the sea.

China has stepped up purchases of Russian oil and gas, helping to top up the Kremlin’s revenue in the face of Western sanctions. But it has avoided doing anything visible that crosses the red lines laid down by Washington and European governments in regard to financial sanctions and the provision of military aid.

This week’s meeting follows the ICC announcement Friday of charges that Putin is personally responsible for the abductions of thousands of children from Ukraine. Governments that recognize the court’s jurisdiction would be obligated to arrest Putin if he visits.

Putin has yet to comment on the announcement, but the Kremlin rejected the move as “outrageous and unacceptable.”

In a show of defiance, Putin visited Crimea and the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol to mark the ninth anniversary of Russia’s seizure of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Russian news reports showed him chatting with Mariupol residents and visiting an art school and a children’s center in Sevastopol in Crimea.

The ICC should “uphold an objective and impartial stance, respect the jurisdictional immunity enjoyed by the head of state in accordance” and “avoid politicization and double standards,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

“China will uphold its objective and fair position on the Ukrainian crisis and play a constructive role in promoting peace talks,” Wang said.

Xi said in an article published Monday in the Russian newspaper Russian Gazette that China has “actively promoted peace talks” but announced no initiatives.

“My upcoming visit to Russia will be a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace,” Xi wrote, according to text released by the official Xinhua News Agency.

“A reasonable way to resolve the crisis” can be found if “all parties embrace the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security,” Xi wrote.

The trip follows the surprise announcement of a diplomatic thaw between Iran and Saudi Arabia after a meeting in Beijing, a propaganda coup for Xi’s government.

Xi wants to be seen as a global statesman who is “playing a constructive role” by talking about peace but is unlikely to press Putin to end the war, said Torigian. He said Beijing worries about possible Russian battlefield losses but doesn’t want to be seen to “enable Russia’s aggression.”

“They won’t spend political capital” on pressing Moscow to make peace, “especially if they don’t think it will get them anything,” he said.

Home » News » World » China’s Xi meeting Putin in boost for isolated Russia leader

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
The robot revolution is here: NM businesses gear up ...
Business
Cafecito is the latest New Mexico ... Cafecito is the latest New Mexico business to utilize robots following the BioPark's restaurant, the Shark Reef Café, and Flix Brewhouse
2
How San Diego State's NCAA run benefits the UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
San Diego State's Sweet 16 run ... San Diego State's Sweet 16 run means extra cash for UNM Athletics thanks to the NCAA's Tournament revenue distribution.
3
Two utility cases, two different outcomes
ABQnews Seeker
Why did New Mexico’s Public Regulation ... Why did New Mexico’s Public Regulation Commission approve an El Paso Electric buyout, then scrutinize and reject PNM’s merger a year later?
4
Is Albuquerque’s crime-fighting tool ShotSpotter worth the $3 million ...
ABQnews Seeker
System shows gunshots up, but critics ... System shows gunshots up, but critics wonder whether it helps solve crimes
5
These adorable Chihuahuas survived a deadly crash in January ...
ABQnews Seeker
All but two tiny pooches found ... All but two tiny pooches found their furever homes at an adoption event at Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming
6
City of Albuquerque may purchase, redevelop ‘blighted’ Franklin Plaza
ABQnews Seeker
Plans to redevelop the 10-acre Southeast ... Plans to redevelop the 10-acre Southeast Heights property include a new fire station, an urgent care and workforce housing.
7
Albuquerque water guide: Irrigate efficiently for the landscape you ...
ABQnews Seeker
Guide for area gardeners gives practical ... Guide for area gardeners gives practical tips to save water in high desert
8
What passed and what failed: New Mexico's 2023 legislative ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until April 7 to act on bills passed during the final three days of the session, which ended Saturday ...
9
Police investigate fatal shootings
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police were dispatched to reports ... Albuquerque Police were dispatched to reports of a shooting near 1st and Indian School. Upon arrival, officers found a person dead of a gunshot ...
10
A flashing yellow turn arrow means what?
ABQnews Seeker
Are flashing yellow arrows coming to ... Are flashing yellow arrows coming to more intersections?