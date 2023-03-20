 After client injured, state plans review of thousands on developmental disabilities waivers - Albuquerque Journal

After client injured, state plans review of thousands on developmental disabilities waivers

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, third from left, speaks during a news conference to address reviews of clients on the state developmental disability waivers on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Santa Fe. (Ryan Boetel/Albuquerque Journal)

In the wake of a client on a developmental disabilities waiver being injured while under the care of a service provider, the state has launched a review of several thousand adults who receive care as part of the programs in New Mexico.

Though details of the client’s injuries have not been made public, the governor described the allegations as “horrific” during a news conference Monday and last week the state Department of Health terminated the contracts of four agencies who cared for the client.

State health officials said a review of that incident brought to light other possible abuse cases, which have been referred to law enforcement agencies.

Authorities didn’t release many details about any of the possible abuse cases, citing ongoing investigations.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said at the news conference that the Department of Health and other state employees plan to meet with all of the roughly 6,000 adults who receive services as part of a waiver program within a month.

Already, about 1,000 clients have been contacted, and eight possible abuse case have been identified in addition to the case of the injured client.

“Expect a knock on the door from us,” Lujan Grisham said.

DOH Secretary Patrick Allen said no additional provider contracts have been changed as a result of the department’s review.

Last week, officials announced contracts the state had with At Home Advocacy Inc., A New Vision Case Management, Lynn Barbour, LLC, and Sylvester & Company were being terminated because of the allegations related to the injured client.

