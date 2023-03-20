Pelican’s seafood restaurant on Coors re-opens after face-lift

After more than a year of being closed for renovations, the West Side location of locally-owned seafood restaurant Pelican’s has reopened, said owner Chad Brey.

Pelican’s West at 10022 Coors NW has served seafood to the area for more than 20 years. In October 2021, the restaurant shut down for a “face-lift.” Brey said the format of the restaurant remains the same — but the walls, floor, ceiling and bar countertops have all been updated. The kitchen equipment has also been improved, Brey said.

In the coming weeks, Brey said, the restaurant will also undergo some exterior renovations to prepare for nicer weather, when patrons might want to eat on the outdoor patio.

The original location at 9800 Montgomery NE has served the area for 45 years. The location remained open while the West Side location underwent remodeling.

“We’ve been here for 23 years, less one there, and we’re happy to be back in the community,” Brey said.