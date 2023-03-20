 Police arrest Albuquerque man suspected of exposing himself to high school students - Albuquerque Journal

Police arrest Albuquerque man suspected of exposing himself to high school students

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

David Benjamin Garcia

Albuquerque police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly exposing himself to two teenage students walking home from Manzano High School.

David Benjamin Garcia of Albuquerque is charged with two counts of aggravated indecent exposure involving minors and one count of tampering with evidence, court records show.

According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old Manzano student walking home from school Jan. 18 encountered a man with his pants down and masturbating in a parked white sedan with the windows down. The car followed her as she continued walking home, and she took a photograph of his car as he slowed in front of her residence.

Less than two weeks later, a 16-year-old student called 911 to report an incident involving a white sedan in the same vicinity.

“As (the student) walked past the vehicle (passenger side on the sidewalk), she heard the male driver (sole occupant) call out to her, at which time she looked and observed him in the driver’s seat with the seat back in a reclined position, his pants down towards his thighs or knees and, with his penis exposed, masturbating,” the complaint says.

The second student also had a photo of the vehicle, though it had no license plate, which led police to charge him with tampering with evidence.

The Albuquerque Police Department is asking anyone else who might have been a victim to report it to 242-COPS.

Garcia’s attorney did not immediately respond to a Journal message Monday.

