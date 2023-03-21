 SpeakUp: Readers sound off against PNM/Avangrid merger - Albuquerque Journal

SpeakUp: Readers sound off against PNM/Avangrid merger

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

So, we restructured the entire PRC just so PNM AND AVANGRID can get their way. And Republicans say N.M. isn’t business-friendly. FW

A PRC elected by the people denied the PNM-AVANGRID MERGER and now the PRC appointed by the governor wants to review it so they can approve it with her permission. BP

Is it just a coincidence that just after the five previous PRC members ruled against the PNM-AVANGRID MERGER a constitutional amendment appears on the 2022 ballot which passes and now allows the governor who supports the merger to appoint the three members who want to rehear the case? MZ

In December 2021, the PRC rejected the PNM/AVANGRID merger. The elected PRC no longer exists; instead MLG, in favor of the merger, put her own peeps in that position. We don’t want the merger specially with a corrupt international company. Supreme Court uphold the reject of the merger. CM

