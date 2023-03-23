SpeakUp: Legislature, gun control, malpractice insurance and the Lobos

Not sure how the state LEGISLATURE thinks (members) are worth getting paid a year’s salary for not even wanting to work for 60 days during their current run. They leave everything for the end and push through legislation that is not thought out and/or complete just to get it through. GA

To stop drunken drivers from killing sober drivers, just prevent sober drivers from driving. That is how this session’s GUN CONTROL BILLS have been written/approved to date. JG

It’s no wonder the LEGISLATORS DON’T HAVE TIME to work on crime and keeping doctors in N.M. They are too busy with the state aroma, red or green state chile songs and basketball games. How professional. And they want to get paid for this? Grrrrr. JFS

Proposed “NO-GUN-ALLOWED-AT-VOTING-PLACES” law will force permitted gun owners to leave their firearm locked in the car – probably out of view, when parked mandatory 100-plus feet away – when they vote. Considering ABQ’s rampant vehicle burglary/theft problem, I’d say it’s safer to bring the firearm inside than leave it in the car. JK

The Legislature (in 2021 passed) a bill to greatly increase malpractice liability for private medical practices. Who loses? Doctors who can’t get the necessary insurance and will have to close practices and patients who can’t find a doctor. Who wins? Lawyers. Just what NM needs – FEWER DOCTORS, MORE LAWYERS. JB

We know for the most part what N.M. CAREER POLITICIANS at all levels believe in, but we don’t know how they got there. I would suggest that besides party affiliations that higher education along with where in the class did they graduate, along with any military background, would speak volumes. HH

Reading that the LOBOS ARE INVITED TO THE NIT brings back memories of the first time I watched the Lobos on TV versus Bradley in the 1964 title game of the NIT. Ira Harge, Ben Monroe, Boo Ellis, Mike Lucero, and all the others. The beginning of Lobo mania. RFï»¿

A common tool used by the progressive left is to postpone hearings when they see a barrage of supporters for reasonable change. Such was the case of doctors wanting to speak to MALPRACTICE INSURANCE changes in N.M. It just confirms their policy of no debate and censorship. GH

I will say that being a FAN OF LOBO BASKETBALL for almost 60 years has been a very entertaining but mostly painful experience. This season is no exception. I salute the Lobos for their hard play and “never give up” effort. In the end that is all I ask or expect. WC

We need long-term, humane, TREATMENT FACILITIES for people who are a danger to themselves and to others. Death by cop is tragic for the victim, family, police and our society. Let’s redirect lawsuit funds to prevention. Then, and only then, can police do what they are hired to do. BC

RE: DST. YES, pick one, any one, and stick with it full time. Any business can choose to adjust their hours of operation; they don’t need to change everyone’s clocks to do that. So let the thinkers pick one that makes sense to coordinate with our area. KG

How to remove the “FERAL” GILA COWS – let the Forest Service do what they do best, which is to set the Gila on fire and just watch those cows move out of there. Forest thinning and cow removal in one step. Job done. KM

Looked up the word “BASKETBALL” (recently) and I’ll be dammed it says New Mexico 71 -v- San Diego 73. Basketball at its best. GJ

Forest Service SLAUGHTERING FERAL CATTLE to let them rot. Use your heads. I’m sure thousands of New Mexico big game hunters would have paid to have a chance, in a drawing, to hunt them and wisely use the meat to feed their families or donate it to the homeless shelters. MP

NMSU got half a solution to their “basketball” problem, getting rid of the coaching staff and now finish by FIRING THE AG. Nothing will change unless the trustees do that. RE

WHO NEEDS DOCTORS? Just let NPs, PAs, and now pharmacists (Journal Feb. 25 guest column) do all the primary care in N.M. Signs at the state line should read “Welcome to NM where everyone is a doctor.” OAP

Thank you, Dr. Scrase, for saying that GOV. LUJAN (GRISHAM) “not being easy to work with” is because she has high standards for those who serve the people of N.M. We must do things differently, and better, in N.M. to seize opportunities and become stronger, better. Go Michelle! AH

Between 1978 and 2018 CEO pay skyrocketed by more than 900% while worker pay grew by just under 12% according to a report by the Economic Policy Institute. Congress needs to look seriously at our unfair tax system. A wealth tax could MAKE SOCIAL SECURITY TRULY SECURE. BS

JERRY PACHECO accurately describes “attacks against government institutions, widespread conspiracy theories regarding voting fraud, and political lies” contribute to the U.S. ranking only No. 24 on a list of countries’ governmental corruption. That screams Trump and MAGA Republicans. Put the blame where it belongs, with them. Democracy’s at risk. MY

The IRON MAN STATUE taken down in a crash is symbolic of Mayor Keller’s failure to address crime. This intersection also houses three local courthouses. Someone’s willingness to break the law where our entire local criminal justice system and a super hero are watching means no place is safe. VE

In the 1970s witnessing RACIAL DISCRIMINATION, I thought in 50 years, there would be acceptance of our diversities. When the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, I thought we’re on the right track. At the end of the Cold War in 1992, I thought, we’re getting there. Boy, was I wrong. DD

March 1 I stopped at Walgreens at Harper and Wyoming and was in line to check out. Employees were nervous as a young man with a hoodie and a backpack walked into the liquor department and STARTED LOADING LIQUOR bottles into a cloth bag and walked out. Thank you mayor. SE

Chicago voters just ousted their … mayor because she was soft on crime. New Mexican voters just rewarded their governor who is soft on crime. There is NO CHANCE OF PROGRESS in New Mexico until its voters hold the governor, the Legislature, and the state Supreme Court accountable. EC

Why do they continue to attract and merchandise HOMELESS PEOPLE to and in our city? We have given the contractors many, many, many millions of dollars and yet their success stories for rehabilitation remains next to zero. The three city inspector generals we have extensively met with couldn’t help. Why? RDP

International District denizens: Walmart did not run out the SMALL, LOCAL BUSINESSES. You did. When Walmart arrived you started shopping there, abandoning the locally owned stores. The locally owned stores eventually had to close their doors. Lesson learned: Shop your locally owned stores 365 days a year. MT

A March 2 wind-power article referenced AVANGRID as a U.S. company. It is not. Its parent company is the Spanish multinational energy company Iberdrola, who owns 81.5% of Avangrid. Our mayor and governor want to place our state’s critical infrastructure into a foreign firm’s hands – which is lunacy. SDD

Chicago MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT blamed her race and gender on her not getting reelected. Huge increases in violent crime and poverty had nothing to do with it, in her mind. Cheer up, Lori, you can come here to Albuquerque where we repeatedly reelect progressives with terrible track records. AN

Sen. (Martin) Heinrich has called for funding to investigate UFOs. Meanwhile 4.5 million FENTANYL PILLS and 3,000 pounds of meth have been seized at the Arizona border. Some would have come to N.M. Any UFO investigation funding that should take place is for an Undercover Fentanyl Operation. TC

Thank you so much for creating your newspaper, the Albuquerque Journal. It is an amazing paper and recently a particular article titled “Sante Fe’s ‘MYSTERY POINT’ causes 5-5A controversy” caught my eye. It was intriguing and made me want to see the game to know what really happened. I don’t see how it is fair that a point that changed the game at such a pivotal point was added. Especially since both teams’ books said otherwise. Thank you for providing me with this entertainment. SM

The far too frequent in-and-outs in the GOVERNOR’S CABINET are truly worrisome (and) disruptive of efficient and consistent government. Still, I figure my turn should be coming up sometime soon. JS

Has everybody forgotten that we tried permanent DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME in 1973? It was a disaster. Why would it work this time? There’s actually a good reason we change our clocks – we follow the light. Duh. JH

Record inflation, opioid crisis, open border, runaway violent crime, exploding national debt, diminished worldwide standing, but don’t worry, SEN. (MARTIN) HEINRICH is going to fix Daylight Saving for us all. Thanks again New Mexican voters. You’re the best. JNR