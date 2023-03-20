Captions contest: ‘How come that quack got orchestra and we’re stuck up here in the balcony?’

The Journal’s weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire service.

“Well, there goes the neighborhood.”

DONALD DE NOON, Albuquerque

“How come that quack got orchestra and we’re stuck up here in the balcony?”

DAVE ROBERTS, Los Ranchos

“Easter is nigh. We will need all the eggs we can get; the duck stays.”

ROSE M. MEDINA, Albuquerque

“Ya know I just realized that life is like this chicken walk, too short and full of poop.”

ARTHUR D. ORTEGA, Albuquerque

“The Rosetta Stone course in chicken I took should let me fit in here.”

STEVE MCLARY, Las Cruces

“We say cluck, you say quack. But at the price of eggs these days, it’s all a bit daffy.”

JERRY M. ULLOM, Albuquerque

“They said this is the deluxe room? I wouldn’t let my chicken tenders stay in there.”

LAWRENCE TALAHONGVA, Gallup

Flash mob thefts at chicken coops have led to increased use of armed guard ducks.

KEMPTON LINDQUIST, Albuquerque

“How do you expect me to lay any eggs if you keep looking at me? I need my privacy.”

JOAN NEWMAN, Albuquerque

“Now look guys: We didn’t believe Chicken Little when she warned us about the sky. We should have believed her when she cried out, “the ducks are encroaching, the ducks are encroaching!”

PAT ARMIJO DODSON, Albuquerque

“Something must be done about this housing problem.”

RAY REEDER, Albuquerque

Obi Hen Kenobi senses a disturbance in the flock.

RICK WELLER, Albuquerque

This week’s challenge

“D.C. police are clamping down on psychedelic buses after district lawmakers legalized weed.”