 Captions contest: 'How come that quack got orchestra and we're stuck up here in the balcony?' - Albuquerque Journal

Captions contest: ‘How come that quack got orchestra and we’re stuck up here in the balcony?’

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

The Journal’s weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire service.

“Well, there goes the neighborhood.”

DONALD DE NOON, Albuquerque

“How come that quack got orchestra and we’re stuck up here in the balcony?”

DAVE ROBERTS, Los Ranchos

“Easter is nigh. We will need all the eggs we can get; the duck stays.”

ROSE M. MEDINA, Albuquerque

“Ya know I just realized that life is like this chicken walk, too short and full of poop.”

ARTHUR D. ORTEGA, Albuquerque

“The Rosetta Stone course in chicken I took should let me fit in here.”

STEVE MCLARY, Las Cruces

“We say cluck, you say quack. But at the price of eggs these days, it’s all a bit daffy.”

JERRY M. ULLOM, Albuquerque

“They said this is the deluxe room? I wouldn’t let my chicken tenders stay in there.”

LAWRENCE TALAHONGVA, Gallup

Flash mob thefts at chicken coops have led to increased use of armed guard ducks.

KEMPTON LINDQUIST, Albuquerque

“How do you expect me to lay any eggs if you keep looking at me? I need my privacy.”

JOAN NEWMAN, Albuquerque

“Now look guys: We didn’t believe Chicken Little when she warned us about the sky. We should have believed her when she cried out, “the ducks are encroaching, the ducks are encroaching!”

PAT ARMIJO DODSON, Albuquerque

“Something must be done about this housing problem.”

RAY REEDER, Albuquerque

Obi Hen Kenobi senses a disturbance in the flock.

RICK WELLER, Albuquerque

 

This week’s challenge

“D.C. police are clamping down on psychedelic buses after district lawmakers legalized weed.”

See the winners each week on the Op-Ed page in the printed Albuquerque Journal or the eJournal replica edition


FOR NEXT WEEK see the Albuquerque Journal newspaper or eJournal replica edition for the picture to caption


SEND YOUR suggested caption for publication next week.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Captions contest: ‘How come that quack got orchestra and we’re stuck up here in the balcony?’

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
World on 'thin ice' as UN climate report gives ...
ABQnews Seeker
BERLIN (AP) -- Humanity still has ... BERLIN (AP) -- Humanity still has a chance, close to the last, to prevent the worst of climate change's future harms, a top United ...
2
Captions contest: 'How come that quack got orchestra and ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal's weekly captions contest allows ... The Journal's weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire ...
3
1 dead, 1 hurt in Texas school shooting; suspect ...
ABQnews Seeker
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- A student ... ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- A student opened fire at a Dallas-area school Monday morning, killing one student and injuring another before being arrested on ...
4
Police arrest Albuquerque man suspected of exposing himself to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have arrested a 27-year-old ... Albuquerque police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly exposing himself to two teenage students walking home from Manzano High School. David Benjamin Garcia ...
5
Pelican’s seafood restaurant on Coors re-opens after face-lift
ABQnews Seeker
After more than a year of ... After more than a year of being closed for renovations, the West Side location of locally-owned seafood restaurant Pelican's has reopened.
6
After client injured, state plans review of thousands on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Already, about 1,000 clients have been ... Already, about 1,000 clients have been contacted, and eight possible abuse case have been identified, state officials said.
7
National Puppy Day: Here are the top dog names ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's National Puppy Day this week; ... It's National Puppy Day this week; send us your best pup photos for a special Journal photo feature. Bonus points if your dog's name ...
8
I scream for ice cream: 7 Albuquerque-area spots to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dairy Queen is celebrating the first ... Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring by offering a free vanilla cone to customers today, Monday. If that's a little plain ...
9
Contact employers directly to share why you are switching ...
ABQnews Seeker
ADVICE: Don't be the rookie; be ... ADVICE: Don't be the rookie; be the easy hire.